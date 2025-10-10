Singer Paloma Faith reportedly threw a “wobbling” off-camera after she found out she was the first Celebrity Traitors contestant to be murdered.

Last night (October 9), viewers fumed after discovering that Paloma was given the boot so early on in the game. Traitor Alan Carr carried out the murderous mission in plain sight without her knowing.

However, in a new update, it appears Paloma was also not happy when the camera wasn’t rolling…

Paloma was the first Celebrity Traitors contestant murdered (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star Paloma Faith ‘wasn’t happy about going home first’

According to an inside source at the Mirror, Paloma “threw a wobbly about being the first to go”.

“Some players just shrug it off when they leave, but Paloma was fuming when she discovered who had betrayed her,” they continued.

“She couldn’t work out what had actually happened, and when she found out the details, it only made her feel worse. Paloma is loud and wears her heart on her sleeve – it’s fair to say that she wasn’t happy with going home first.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment. They said: “No comment, but you can see how gutted she was to leave on Uncloaked.”

Paloma admitted she wasn’t happy about being murdered (Credit: BBC)

‘I’m annoyed!’

Following the episode, Paloma appeared on the Celebrity Traitors spin-off show Uncloaked with host Ed Gamble, where she opened up about how she felt about the three Traitors — Alan Carr, Cat Burns and Jonathan Ross.

“Jonathan?! The geek! What’s a [bleep]. I’m happy to lose him as a friend,” she said.

“You didn’t have any suspicions about Jonathan?” Ed asked, to which she replied: “No, no suspicions, but he’s obviously really, really studied. He’s really good at it.”

As for Cat, Paloma expressed: “I’m actually annoyed because she’s on the same record label as me she should have some loyalty.”

When it came down to talking about Alan, Paloma didn’t bite her tongue. “These are three of my favourite people. I hope they never call me again, I mean that,” she said.

“I still maintain this day that if the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that, so I don’t think he should have done it to me and I’m surprised that he did.”

After having time to reflect on her murder, Paloma admitted she feels “even more betrayed now”.

