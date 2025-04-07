Former TOWIE star Mark Wright revealed it’s been a struggle training for the upcoming 2025 TCS London Marathon after becoming a first-time dad.

The radio presenter announced that he and his glamorous wife, Michelle Keegan, 37, had welcomed their baby daughter, Palma, last month. “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25,” they wrote on Instagram.

As he returned to work days later, Mark, 38, revealed that becoming a dad was the “biggest achievement of my life”. However, in a new interview, he admitted it hasn’t been easy.

Michelle and Mark became first-time parents last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mark Wright reveals ‘it’s been tough’ as he prepares for marathon

While talking to Metro, Mark revealed he training for the upcoming 2025 TCS London Marathon while juggling a busy workload and family life.

With weeks away from the big run, Mark confessed: “It’s not great this year.”

He continued: “I started late, I had an injury, and then had a baby, so obviously that took a lot of time. Last time I ran the marathon I was militant, so it’s just not been as good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Despite a newborn to look after, Mark said he and actress wife Michelle toil together to make everything work.

“It’s been tough because you’re out on the road for two or three hours at a time, but we make it work as a team, so it’s all good,” Mark added.

As he continues to figure out the reality of being a father, Mark said the best advice he’s received so far is to “sleep when you can”.

Mark revealed he and Michelle make a great team (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I could be screwed’

While talking about the upcoming marathon, Mark said he will be “alright” if he gets “through 20 miles”.

During his previous run, he admitted to seizing up three times before finishing. He insisted that if that happens again “I could be screwed”.

Mark confessed it’s been “harder” going into the marathon this year due to his busy schedule. However, he is still “taking it seriously”.

The TV star declared that if he “could do anything under three and a half hours that would be great, but this time I’ll probably still want to try and get under four”.

Read more: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share gorgeous new pics of baby Palma as they enjoy family getaway

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Let us know.