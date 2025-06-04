Inside Michelle Keegan’s first birthday as a mum – from new pics of Palma to ‘putting family first’

Actress Michelle Keegan celebrated her first birthday as a mum this week and even treated fans to a new photo of baby Palma.

Fool Me Once star Michelle turned 38 on Tuesday (June 3) and spent the day with her husband, Mark Wright, in Marbella.

Michelle celebrated her birthday as a first-time mum (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle Keegan celebrates first birthday with baby Palma

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Palma Elizabeth Wright, on March 6. Last November, before announcing they were expecting, Mark and Michelle visited Majorca for a holiday.

The couple have said they consider the island to be their “second home” from the UK. It was the same location where the couple took the photo they later used to announce Michelle’s pregnancy.

Palma is also the capital of Majorca, which they named their daughter after. However, for Michelle’s 38th, she paid another visit to Spain to honour her big day. This time, however, the pair headed to Marbella.

Celebratory dinner

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Michelle was captured at a restaurant with hubby Mark.

According to the outlet, the former Corrie star wore a white lace co-ord from her Very collection, which consisted of a long-sleeved shirt and shorts. She paired the look with flip-flop-style heels and styled her brunette locks in a ponytail.

In all of the images, Michelle was seen cradling her daughter while walking beside Mark, who wore a black shirt and trousers with sandals of the same colour.

New photo of baby Palma

Michelle also took to her Instagram Story to share a rare new photo of Palma.

The adorable black-and-white image showed off her daughter’s toes as she was seemingly lying down.

“Yep… my toes,” Michelle captioned the pic.

Michelle shared a photo of Palma’s feet (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘Putting family first is her priority’

As Michelle enjoys life as a first-time mum, PR expert Fiona Harrold has exclusively revealed that she will always choose family over career opportunities.

“Michelle Keegan’s career is absolutely incredible since she first appeared on our screens in Coronation Street 15 years ago. She seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to opportunities. Michelle has become the go-to actress for playing Northern gritty females, and these roles show her real acting skills. She’s been acting for almost 25 years, and her hard work is paying off in giving her the incredible career she has now,” she told ED!

“The recent birth of her daughter, Palma, has given her a family with husband Mark Wright. And that’s why I don’t think she’ll have a career bucket list or a desire for more and bigger roles. Instead, putting family first is her priority – she will put them first and pick and choose roles to suit.”

Fiona insisted the recent break-in at her family home in Essex “must have been terrifying and will have also emphasised the importance of her family to her and their safety”.

However, she stated: “Michelle has worked nonstop to be in this position, and she deserves to be in this enviable position. She proves the saying that the harder you work, the luckier you get.”

Read more: Mark Wright’s family ‘surprised’ over Michelle Keegan’s decision to return to work

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!