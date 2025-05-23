Michelle Keegan looks stunning as she slips into white hotpants and crop top two months after welcoming baby

Michelle Keegan turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival this week, slipping into a striking monochrome ensemble just two months after giving birth to her baby daughter.

The 37-year-old actress made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

Michelle Keegan attends Cannes Film Festival two months after welcoming baby

Attending Cannes for the first time in an official capacity, the Ten Pound Poms and Brassic star wowed fans with a Parisian-inspired co-ord that showed off her toned figure and post-baby glow.

Styled by fashion favourite Rebecca Bowyer, Michelle donned a boxy white cropped blazer with black piping and gold accents, paired with matching white hotpants, opaque black tights, and classic heels.

To elevate the look, Michelle accessorised with a vintage mini Chanel crossbody bag.

The star shared a series of photos on Instagram, captioned: “With love from Cannes.”

‘Just insane’

Fans couldn’t believe how radiant the actress looked just weeks after becoming a new mum.

Michelle welcomed her first child, daughter Palma, with husband Mark Wright, in March.

“You’ve just had a baby, and you look this incredible! Go you!” One gushed.

“How can you look like that after recently giving birth?” Another was in awe.

A third fan agreed: “How do you look like this post baby! Just insane.”

“Can’t wait for tomorrow’s outfit if tonight’s looks this good,” Another wrote, as a fifth fan simply gushed: “You look INCREDIBLE!”

Michelle also treated fans to a sneak peek behind the scenes via her Instagram Stories.

Highlights included a window view from her flight, a lobster dinner, and a cosy mirror selfie in a face mask, captioned: “We go again tomorrow… feeling very grateful.”

Michelle made her Cannes debut this week, two months after welcoming baby (Credit: Cover Images)

Brassic cancelled

Michelle’s radiant appearance in Cannes follows an emotional milestone in her career.

Earlier this month, the star said goodbye to her long-time role as Erin Croft in Brassic, after wrapping her final scenes on the Sky One comedy.

Posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, she wrote: “Goodbye, Erin. So, finally, the Brassic journey has come to an end (feels so strange saying that). And what an unbelievable 7 years it’s been.

“I feel so privileged to have been a small part of such a mighty show. From the moment I read the 1st script, I knew this job was going to be special & it definitely was. Thank you to everyone who worked on the show over the years for the laughs, friendship, and, more importantly, the memories. What a magical 7 years we had.”

The show, which ran for seven seasons, will not return for an eighth.

