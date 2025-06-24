Former TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent was spotted celebrating with Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan during their daughter Palma’s first family holiday.

Mark and Michelle welcomed their first child, daughter Palma Elizabeth Wright, on March 6. They have since remained in the headlines as they navigate being first-time parents.

James, 37, on the other hand, made front-page news last month after it was reported that he pushed his ex-girlfriend Nicoline Artursson down a flight of stairs in Spain. She was left hospitalised.

As a result, James was given a six-month ­suspended sentence and a two-year restraining order to stop him seeing or contacting Nicoline.

Mark Wright will ‘continue to see’ James Argent ‘privately’

Earlier this month, Michelle, 38, and Mark, 38, took time out from work to celebrate Michelle’s 38th birthday in Marbella, where the pair were captured taking baby Palma to dinner with them.

The married couple were joined by Mark’s parents, Carol, 64, and Mark Snr, 68, brother Josh, 35, and sisters Jess, 39, and Natalya, 24. They stayed at the five-star Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel in Andalusia.

Various photos from the trip were shared by the family on social media. And Mark’s best friend of 15 years, Arg – who seemingly didn’t pose in any snapshots – was awkwardly spotted in the background of Natalya’s TikTok post as the family enjoyed some pool time.

Despite recent events surrounding the shamed reality star, Mark Wright seemingly hasn’t cut ties and has reportedly been Arg’s rock.

“Mark has been a shoulder to lean on behind the scenes. But he won’t be seen publicly with Arg, as his wholesome image is important to him. However, he’ll continue to see Arg privately – like on this holiday,” an inside source alleged to Closer.

Michelle, however, was reportedly not pleased with James joining them. “It’s hard for Michelle. She’s so nice, she’d have felt really awkward with him there but she would never say anything to Arg’s face. She would have felt shocked at the idea of him joining them on their holiday,” the source continued.

They claimed that “behind closed doors”, it would have “caused tension between her and Mark”.

Mark and Michelle ‘not seeing eye-to-eye over Arg’

The reports surfaced shortly after allegations that Michelle Keegan had asked husband Mark to “distance himself” from Arg.

“Mark and Michelle are not seeing eye-to-eye over Arg. She’s told Mark that she has zero tolerance when it comes to domestic abuse, and she’s given him an ultimatum that as a dad to their daughter, he needs to set a good example,” a source previously claimed.

That said, the Wright family has “all been supporting” Arg behind the scenes, with Carol Wright commenting on one of James’ recent posts on Instagram. The source added that Arg has “always been like another member of the family, and Mark has told Michelle that he still is”.

