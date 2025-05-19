James Argent branded ‘shameless’ as he shares shock social media posts following attack on ex-girlfriend

Disgraced former TOWIE star James Argent has come under fire for what many are calling a “shameless” return to the spotlight just days after being convicted of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend Nicoline Artursson.

The 37 year old was spotted smiling, posing with guests and performing in a tuxedo at a charity boxing event at London’s Connaught Rooms on Friday night (May 16).

This comes less than a week after it was reported that he pushed Nicoline down a flight of stairs in Spain, leaving her hospitalised.

James shared a snap from the charity event on social media (Credit: James Argent via Instagram)

James Argent returns to social media after attack on girlfriend

Despite the severity of the incident, James appeared upbeat on social media. He shared images and Instagram Stories from the black-tie event.

In one post, he wrote: “It was an honour to perform for The Wickers Charity, raising over £100,000. So proud of @brogangarritsmith for all her hard work.”

Wearing a tuxedo and bow tie, James entertained guests alongside his musical group, The Arg Band.

In clips posted to Instagram, he was seen belting out a rendition of Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up as attendees danced and cheered.

As well that that, James also uploaded a clip of himself trying to sell tickets to an event he’s appearing at this coming Friday in Spain.

‘Shameless’

But friends of Nicoline have slammed the reality star for what they’re calling a “shameless” attempt to resume his public persona without accountability.

“James should be ashamed of himself,” a source close to the pair told The Sun. “He is acting like nothing happened and seems to be trying to brush over this. What he did was serious.

“People who knew them as a couple were so shocked by what had happened. But now to see James smiling and playing up to the cameras. It feels shameless.”

The former TOWIE star was recently arrested for domestic violence (Credit: Cover Images)

James Argent arrested over attack on girlfriend

James was arrested earlier this month after an altercation at Nicoline’s home in La Cala de Mijas, Costa del Sol.

During the argument, it’s claimed he became aggressive and pushed Nicoline down a flight of stairs.

Neighbours, alarmed by her screams, called the police. Nicoline was taken to the hospital for treatment following the fall.

The incident reportedly occurred just hours after Nicoline posted a cryptic Instagram message appearing to question James’ continued closeness with ex-girlfriend Lydia Bright.

In her post to 32,000 followers, Nicoline wrote: “If you’re in a serious relationship with your partner, you’ve got to respect your partner and leave the past in the past.”

Those close to James believe the post was a direct reference to Lydia. The former couple dated for five years until 2012 and remain close.

Meanwhile, the reality star admitted to domestic violence in court.

He received a six-month suspended prison sentence and a two-year restraining order. He was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation course in the field of gender violence.

But despite reportedly telling friends he “wanted to hide from everyone”, James’ decision to step back into the limelight has been seen by many as tone-deaf and inappropriate.

