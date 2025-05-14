James Argent’s girlfriend ‘severely hurt’ after he ‘pushed her down stairs’ before domestic violence charge

Earlier today it was reported that James Argent had been given a suspended prison sentence following his arrest for pushing girlfriend Nicoline Artursson down the stairs in Spain.

Former TOWIE cast member Argent, 37, reportedly spent several hours in police cells after the incident last week before admitting a charge of domestic violence in court.

According to The Sun, neighbours heard screams from ex Miss Sweden model Nicoline, 32, before calling the police in La Cala de Mijas on the Costa del Sol. Now, new details of her injuries and what happened have emerged…

James Argent has been given a suspended prison sentence following his arrest (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Argent arrest news

Argent was given a six-month ­suspended sentence and a two-year restraining order to stop him seeing or contacting Nicoline. They are believed to have been dating for 11 months.

It’s claimed the couple were at her apartment in Spain when he turned aggressive and tried to force her out of her front door. During the ensuing struggle, Argent pushed her and she fell down the steps.

James and Nicoline had a row that turned nasty and he pushed her over.

An unnamed insider is said to have told the tabloid: “James and Nicoline had a row that turned nasty and he pushed her over. He was arrested and taken to a station where he was put in the cells for a few hours. James complied with the police and the matter was resolved in the court on the same day.”

Nicoline is understood to have suffered injuries and required hospital treatment following the incident at her apartment.

The source added the relationship is now “over”.

‘The situation escalated quickly’

New claims emerged this afternoon (May 14), with neighbours telling the Mail the reality star also “threw objects” at Nicoline after she’d fallen down the stairs.

They claimed: “We were out walking our dogs when we suddenly heard an aggressive man yelling. We saw him throwing objects from the terrace of a nearby house. We were frightened by his shouts. Then, the door of the house opened, and the man threw a women out and she fell down the steps, causing her to scream. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing. She was severely hurt and cried out for help.”

The witness said it appeared Argent “continued to throw things” as his girlfriend “lay injured” on the steps.

They said: “The situation escalated quickly, and we were scared and unsure of what to do. Another woman arrived to assist the injured woman, who was lying helplessly at the foot of the steps. At that moment, the man slammed the door and fled. Within moments, concerned bystanders had gathered to help the woman, and the police arrived swiftly.”

It’s claimed she was taken to hospital by her mum.

“We were in utter shock. This woman deserves justice; she was left utterly devastated. We have never seen anyone so emotionally hurt as she was. What we witnessed was a brutal act of abuse,” they went on to allege.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James “Arg” Argent (@real_arg)

Arg in court

According to The Sun, Argent was later taken to the Court of Violence Against Women in Fuengirola. He reportedly admitted “mistreating” Nicoline, also present in court.

Judges also ordered Argent to carry out a “re-socialisation course in the field of gender violence”, as well as handing him the suspended sentence and restraining order.

It is believed Nicoline has remained in Spain, while Argent has returned home to Essex. He is said to be “extremely sorry” and “remorseful” and claims he didn’t mean “any harm”, according to sources.

ED has approached a representative for James Argent for comment. Nicoline Artursson declined to comment to The Sun.

James Argent pictured with now ex girlfriend Nicoline Artursson in December 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is James Argent’s ex-girlfriend Nicoline Artursson?

Nicoline has modelled for the likes of Abercrombie & Fitch, and represented Sweden at Miss World in 2011. She also previously appeared in the Swedish version of reality show Survivor in 2018.

She and Argent went public with their relationship in September last year on Instagram. They have shared several loved up snaps on social media in the ensuing months,

Argent regularly posted loved-up pictures of the pair on holiday when they were together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N I C O L I N E A R T U R S S O N (@nicolineartursson)

He went public with his new love in September last year when they flew to Saint-Tropez in the South of France for a romantic getaway.

He captioned one post: “I honestly started to think that it might not happen for me but I found you and everything changed.”

Argent also added: “Jag älskar dig.” That translates as “I love you” in Swedish.

Meanwhile, Nicoline replied at the time: “I love you so much, my man, my James.”

Additionally, in a Valentine’s Day post earlier this year, he addressed Nicoline: “My Swedish valentine. Our next chapter has begun and I’m so excited for what’s to come this year. I love you.”

Read more: Inside James Argent’s very colourful love life – from cheating on Lydia Bright and fat-shaming Gemma Collins to his ‘heartbreak’ over split from girlfriend 15 years his junior

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.