TV money man Martin Lewis has lent his support to wife Lara Lewington after she announced that the BBC series she has fronted for 15 years has been axed.

Lara, who married Martin in 2009, currently hosts weekly series Click on the BBC News channel. However, she’s revealed that her “dear show” – which covers technology news and the latest in the world of the internet – is sadly coming to an end.

“It’ll gaze into the future no more,” Lara said sadly, as Martin offered his support.

Martin Lewis has rallied round after wife Lara’s BBC series was axed (Credit: Splash News)

Martin Lewis backs wife Lara as she announces TV axe

Posting on Twitter, technology journalist Lara wote: “Here’s to the future… some PERSONAL NEWS: After 15 years of covering some of the greatest technology on earth, sadly in a few months BBC Click will gaze into the future no more.”

Looking to the future, she said: “I’ve many exciting plans, documentaries to finish, being AI agony aunt on @lorraine and a compelling future health tech related project coming next year.”

Expressing her sadness over the axe, she then added: “The BBC gave us an amazing opportunity to cover the tech that has, and will transform our lives, in ways we could never have imagined. It is a shame to see our dear show come to an end at this moment of AI transformation and incredible acceleration in innovation and possibility, but such are the economic constraints.

“Over the years I have worked with some of the most brilliant, talented, creative and quirky characters that I am happy to call the Click family. My co-host @spenley has been the cleverest and most generous colleague I could have dreamt of.

“As always for any tech journalist, I’m excited about what comes next,” she then concluded.

The couple have been happily married since 2009 (Credit: Splash News)

‘Such a shame’

Proving that he’s a supportive shoulder to lean on, Martin retweeted Lara’s announcement. He added his own message of support to his wife. He posted: “Very proud husband here. And in no doubt, one door closing will see many more open.”

Fans of the series were quick to offer their thoughts on the series’ axe.

“Such terrible news,” said one. Another added: “Such a shame. A great presenter. A really interesting program too. Tomorrow’s World of today.”

A third predicted a bright future for Lara: “Lara should front a prime-time ITV tech show. Make it fun, it would be a hit. I would imagine the offers and suggestions will roll in.”

