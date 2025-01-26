Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp has tied the knot with her property tycoon partner in a secret wedding!

The TV star’s heartwarming news was revealed yesterday (Saturday, January 25).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp)

Kirstie Allsopp marries long-term partner

In pictures obtained by the Mail On Sunday, Kirstie and now-husband Ben Andersen could be seen tying the knot in a secret ceremony in London.

Kirstie and Ben have been together for 21 years and share two sons together – Bay and Oscar.

The wedding, which guests reportedly only found out details about last minute – took place at the Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair.

The chapel itself is famous, having featured in iconic rom-com Love Actually.

The venue also has special significance for Kirstie, as it is where a memorial service for her late father, Charles Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip, was held last June.

The couple said their vows in front of 80 guests. Many only found out the wedding was happening late in the day. In fact, details were kept so under-wrapped that her co-star, Phil Spencer, couldn’t even make it.

The star married recently (Credit: Sarah Millican / YouTube)

Kirstie Allsopp talks wedding joy

Kirsite spoke to the Mail on Sunday about the big day

“On Thursday, Ben and I were married at The Grosvenor Chapel, where my parents and grandparents were married, and where we celebrated my father’s life in June,” she said.

She then continued.

“We had with us a small group of close friends and family who only heard about the wedding on Monday. We already had a big party planned to mark Ben’s birthday, so most of our guests thought that’s what they were coming to celebrate, and we did just that, with lots of food, drink, and dancing and all my nephews and nieces running around, having a ball,” she said.

Kirstie then said: “I had hoped that we had pulled off a real coup, a genuinely private wedding in the city we love, in a church connected to my family, which also happens to be the Love Actually church.”

However, there was paparazzi outside the church, foiling her plan.

The star shared some pictures from her big day (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kirstie congratulated

Kirstie also took to Instagram to share a snap from the day. In the picture, the star can be seen wearing a sequined dress, smiling next to her husband, Ben.

“It’s a huge privilege listening to your son give a speech at your wedding, which is one reason Ben & I are looking so cheery in this picture,” she wrote.

“I share a great deal on here and so appreciate all the kind & interesting comments, but I felt our wedding should be private, and luckily on the day it was,” she then continued.

She then thanked all those who helped make the wedding such a special day.

“To marry in the same church that my parents and grandparents married was always my hope and luckily I already know that we did live happily ever after.”

“So happy for you both, now you get to carry on dancing around the sun and moon with your wonderful soul mate. It’s a Love it from me!” one follower commented.

“After all these years. Congratulations to you both, genuinely couldn’t be happier for you,” another said.

“That’s so lovely. Congratulations to you both,” a third wrote.

Read more: Kirstie Allsopp fires back as she’s slammed for letting teenage son travel with friend

Leave Kirstie your congratulations on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.