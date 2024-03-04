Dancing On Ice viewers stunned by Holly Willoughby’s ‘new look’ for semi-final

Dancing On Ice viewers have been left stunned by host Holly Willoughby and her semi-final look.

The presenter, who is also known for being the former host of This Morning, took to social media to show off her new style ahead of the show.

Holly, 43, could be seen sporting a glamorous, black cocktail dress – but, this wasn’t the only statement that caught Dancing On Ice fans’ eyes as they watched the semi-final and the latest star to leave.

Holly Willoughby’s dress and hair on Dancing On Ice last night

In a post shared to Instagram, Holly left her followers stunned. The star could be seen posing for the camera, in an all-black ensemble including a set of Jimmy Choo heels. Holly’s designer style took the backseat though as her fans flocked to the comment section.

One wrote: “Love this and the hair curl,” another praised: “Ooooh love so 90s.”

A third gushed: “Yes yes yes! This short bob is killer, keep chopping Holly.”

A fourth pointed out: “The hair,” followed by several flame emojis.

Holly rocked a chic new hairstyle (Credit: ITV / Dancing On Ice)

Holly’s new hairstyle took centre stage – a waved, nineties inspired look, worlds away from her usual straight locks or feminine up-dos.

She detailed in the caption: “It’s the @dancingonice Semi-final… see you at 6:25 @itv. Our skaters need your votes more than ever!!!!

“Tonight they fly… so magical.”

Holly Willoughby on Instagram

Holly shared another snap just a few hours later. This time an up-close and personal selfie, giving her fans a better look at her classic style. She accessorised the look with a set of gold, statement earrings and elegant winged eyeliner.

Absolutely beautiful, so classy.

One fan mused: “Absolutely beautiful, so classy,” and another agreed: “Hair & makeup tonight were perfection. This series has flown by!”

Holly’s hair was styled by her usual hair stylist, Ciler Peksah. She often shares snaps of the presenter’s new hairstyles and dubbed this one ‘nineties super model’.

Stephen and Holly on the show’s semi-final (Credit: ITV / Dancing On Ice)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern’s chemistry

Holly hosts Dancing On Ice with Stephen Mulhern following her former co-host Phillip Schofield‘s departure from ITV.

Experts have been weighing in on Holly’s chemistry with her new presenting partner, Stephen.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette recently, body language expert Darren Stanton suggested that Holly and Stephen may be lacking on-screen spark.

He said: “Holly doesn’t have the same spark compared to other presenters she’s worked with in the past. It’s as though she’s yet to develop the same levels of energy she once had in order to match with Stephen.”

