Dancing On Ice hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby lack ‘spark and balance’

Dancing On Ice co-presenters Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern ‘lack spark and balance’, a body language expert claims.

Holly made her big return to telly last month after leaving This Morning last October. Her new DOI partnership with In for a Penny host Stephen came about after he bagged the spot left vacant by Phillip Schofield‘s departure from ITV.

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby ‘have very contrasting personalities’ (Credit: ITV)

Stephen and Holly on Dancing On Ice 2024

Initially, Stephen’s performance in his new role divided viewers, even though he is one of ITV’s most popular figures.

He’s spoken about how “great” it is to front the series with a pal. He previously told OK!: “If something goes wrong from my side, I know Holly will help me out and vice versa.”

Furthermore, an unnamed insider has claimed to Heat both Holly and Stephen are “on the same page” and “there’s no battle of egos”.

But is there something missing between them on screen?

Has Holly ‘developed trust and rapport’ with Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern on DOI

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette, Darren Stanton suggests Holly and Stephen’s presences on screen may not be quite in sync.

He said: “Holly and Stephen have an interesting partnership on Dancing On Ice as they have very contrasting personalities. Stephen is very much a larger than life, animated character. He gives off a lot of power and energy, whereas Holly is much more reserved and calm.

“When they’re presenting together, they don’t seem to match each other’s energy very much. In terms of their dynamic, the pair do get on well and there’s a strong rapport between them, but there isn’t a complete balance.”

Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice

Darren on to suggest Holly and Stephen may need to “work on” their partnership.

He continued: “Holly doesn’t have the same spark compared to other presenters she’s worked with in the past. It’s as though she’s yet to develop the same levels of energy she once had in order to match with Stephen. However, I do think this is something they can work on.

“From a body language perspective, I still believe Holly needs to work on her confidence slightly with Stephen. She’s been doing this a long time now, but with some previous partnerships, she often relied on her co-hosts for support.

There is potential for them to build on their current rapport.

“I don’t think she has developed that level of trust and rapport with Stephen yet. Despite this, I do think there is potential for them to build on their current rapport and develop into an even tighter partnership. It will be interesting to see how the pair develop as the show progresses.”

Dancing On Ice 2024 continues tonight, Sunday March 3, at 6.30pm.

