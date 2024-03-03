Dancing On Ice tonight: Amber Davies eliminated as she misses out on the final

Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, March 3) saw Amber Davies become the eighth and final celebrity to be eliminated before next weekend’s final.

Amber was in the skate-off with Adele Roberts, however, the judges opted to save Adele instead.

Adele and Amber were in the skate-off (Credit: ITV)

Amber Davies eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw Amber and Adele Roberts face-off in the dreaded skate-off.

Amber was up first, skating to Little Mix’s Power. The former Love Island star had something of a hairy moment when she stumbled on the ice, drawing gasps from the crowd.

Adele was up next, skating to Not Giving In by Rudimental.

When it came down to it, the judges opted to save Adele, sending Amber and Simon home, just one week before the final.

The Love Island star said goodbye (Credit: ITV)

Amber says goodbye

Amber confessed after her skate-off performance that she knew she’d be in the bottom two this week and didn’t seem too surprised that she’d been sent home.

“Honestly, I just feel like younger me would not believe that I’ve had this experience,” she gushed.

“And thank you so much for having me on,” she then continued, before turning to Simon. “You have been life-changing for me in so many ways.”

She then went on to praise the whole team behind Dancing On Ice, branding everyone from her co-stars to the paramedics as “amazing”.

The star is out (Credit: ITV)

Fans react as Amber is eliminated

Fans took to Twitter to react to Amber’s exit following the news. Many were disappointed for her.

“Honestly feel so sorry for Amber. Yeah she wasn’t the best, but she could skate on her own,” one fan tweeted.

“Never deserved to go, deserved to be a finalist tbh,” another said. “How can they give Amber 40 out of 40 and send her home?? #dancingonice Just cause of a tiny stumble by Amber who was faster and sleek when Adele’s was slow and clumsy! Adele also had a poor finish with the cartwheel,” a third wrote.

“Amber shouldn’t have been in the bottom 2 let alone gone home,” another said.

However, some fans disagreed. “The right people were in the final, Adele didn’t deserve the skate off but given Amber cannot really skate without holding on to her partner it was the right choice she went home,” one said.

The Dancing On Ice final airs next Sunday (March 10) at 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

