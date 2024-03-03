Dancing On Ice fans claim Adele Roberts was ‘robbed’ in solo skating challenge

Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, March 3) saw the semi-finalists take to the ice on their own for the first time this series.

At the end of their performance, the skaters were ranked from one to five on how well they skated. However, some viewers were not happy with the results…

Adele skated solo (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Dancing On Ice tonight?

At the beginning of tonight’s Dancing On Ice, Holly and Stephen announced that the celebs would be skating solo for the first time this series.

There would be no pro partners with them, and they would all have their own time to shine on the ice.

In the VT, it was revealed that Miles had picked up a pretty nasty head injury just yesterday (Saturday, March 2). However, he was good to skate tonight!

The celebs skated to the tune of Highway to Hell – and each had a moment where they got to show off their moves.

The semi-finalists were then ranked by the judges (Credit: ITV)

Who won the solo skating performance?

At the end of the performance, it was time for the judges to do what they do best and score the celebs on their performances.

In fifth place was Amber Davies, who picked up just one point for her performance.

In fourth place was Adele Roberts, who grabbed two points, whilst Ryan Thomas then picked up three points in third.

It came down to Greg Rutherford and Miles Nazaire. The judges then announced that Greg had won, gifting him five points. Miles walked away with four.

Adele finished in fourth (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice fans slam solo skating results tonight

However, fans of the show were not happy at all with the scoring, in particular Adele’s ranking.

Taking to Twitter, many a viewer complained about the scoring.

“Adele was robbed and Miles was overrated there ngl but the others were basically there or thereabouts,” one fan fumed.

“Personally I think Adele should have been 3rd she was stronger than Miles he was overmarked,” another then complained.

“And the judges are back! #Adele did not deserve to be 4th! She is so underrated by the judges!” a third then wrote.

Additionally, another then said: “Adele was robbed though she was better than 4th place.” “Adele and Amber being last makes me so angry when Adele is clearly the strongest solo skater,” a fifth then grumbled.

The Dancing On Ice final airs next Sunday (March 10) at 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

