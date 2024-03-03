Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer ‘slipping behind’ on Dancing On Ice as they’re warned over place in the final

Miles Nazaire and his Dancing On Ice skating partner Vanessa Bauer have been warned over their place in the ITV reality series final.

Made in Chelsea cast member Miles sealed their place in this weekend’s semi-final by scoring 37.5 points last Sunday (February 25). The pairing impressed the judges with their routine on the rink to Genie in a Bottle by Christina Aguilera.

But ahead of clinching a spot in the 2024 series finale, Miles (read his ED! profile here) and Vanessa have been told to pull out an extra-special performance if they want to be in contention to win it all.

Miles Nazaire warned over Dancing On Ice final

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette, body language expert Darren Stanton believes Greg Rutherford could pip Miles to the Dancing On Ice final post.

That’s because he believes the Olympic long jumper displays “more refined” movements with his Vanessa than Miles does.

Darren said: “Miles and Vanessa have been a very strong pairing throughout the competition. Their chemistry has been infectious since they were first partnered up and it never seems to fade whatever comes their way.

“However, I do think they are slipping behind slightly.”

Greg Rutherford for the final ahead of Miles Nazaire?

He continued: “I can no longer see them being in the final, as I do believe Greg and Vanessa are a stronger couple at this point.

They would have to do something unexpected and incredible to make it through.

“Although Miles and Vanessa are doing everything they can, they are now reaching the limit of their abilities. They would have to do something unexpected and incredible to make it through to the final.”

When is the Dancing On Ice 2024 final?

The DOI 2024 Grand Final is on the box on Sunday March 10.

To get there, semi-finalists this Sunday (March 3) will need to perform twice for the first time this series.

Furthermore, Ashley Banjo should be back on the judging panel. He is expected to be back on the show for this weekend’s semi-final, too.

Dancing On Ice 2024 continues tonight, Sunday March 3, at 6.30pm.

