Dancing On Ice 2024 star Miles Nazaire in profile: Struggles with muscle dysmorphia and ‘split’ from girlfriend

E4 reality series cast member Miles Nazaire makes the switch from Made in Chelsea to ITV’s Dancing On Ice this weekend.

The TV lothario – paired with pro skating star Vanessa Bauer – is among the second group of skating hopefuls taking to the ice rink for the 2024 series.

The likes of Amber Davies, Ricky Hatton, Hannah Spearritt, Roxy Shahidi, Ryan Thomas, and Greg Rutherford have already made their DOI 2024 debuts.

But even though ex Love Island contestant Amber is regarded as the bookies’ favourite to win the whole series, Miles is fancied pretty heavily too. Indeed, with William Hill, he’s the second fave, priced at 4/1.

Here’s more info about the telly hunk who admits he’ll be happy to wear a spandex or a tutu for a DOI routine, if it is needed!

Miles Nazaire has appeared on Made in Chelsea since 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Miles Nazaire profile

What does Miles Nazaire do? Why is DOI 2024 contestant Miles famous?

Miles has been part of Made in Chelsea since 2018. He has also popped up on other shows including Celebrity Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating.

However, he has recently suggested he has held other jobs outside of the glam world of TV.

According to Heat, he’s said: “I went from working in a pub, bars, waiters, then working in an office for a company, a production house, then from there going back into retail and then becoming a tailor.”

How old is Miles Nazaire? What is his age?

Miles is believed to be 28 years old. According to online sources, he was born on December 12 1995 in London.

Miles is thought to be 28 (Credit: YouTube)

Is Miles Nazaire single? Does he have a girlfriend or partner? Who is he dating?

Despite being portrayed as a playboy on MiC, Miles’ current relationship status is unconfirmed. In the summer of 2023, several news outlets reported he was seeing personal trainer Amélie Esquenet.

Additionally, it was reported Miles asked Amelié to be his girlfriend by writing “will you be my girlfriend or is this too cheesy? xxx” on the lid of a pizza box.

However, later in 2023, it was subsequently reported Miles and Amelié had split.

An unnamed source was quoted as telling The Sun in October: “Miles has been busy filming for his new documentary along with Made in Chelsea and Dancing On Ice. ‘It seemed that their lives were heading in different directions and they both agreed to part ways before things turned sour.”

Who are the parents of Dancing On Ice’s Miles Nazaire? Are they famous?

It is believed Miles’ mother Victoria is a sculptor. And his father Jacques is a musician and painter who founded the Artpeggios Music and Art School in west London.

How does DOI Miles make money? How much is Miles Nazaire worth?

According to some reports, Miles could have wealth approaching £700,000. Additionally, it is has previously been reported that Made in Chelsea cast members tearn around £8,000 per series of the show (although the terms of Miles’ employment are not known).

However, other online sources claim Miles’ wealth may be much greater. Indeed, idolnetworth indicates he could be worth up to $12 million (£9m). Nonetheless, unsubstantiated and speculative claims made online about celebrities’ wealth should always be taken with a grain of salt.

DOI star Miles Nazaire has fronted a documentary about Muscle Dysphoria (Credit: YouTube)

Did Miles Nazaire make a documentary?

Miles fronted a Channel 4 documentary that aired in 2023, titled Obsessed With My Muscles.

In the doc, Miles opened up about Muscle Dysmorphia and how he became obsessed with growing muscle.

“I am hoping people will learn about this little known mental health condition through watching the documentary and it will help people to reach out for support. Also I hope it will help friends and family understand the mindset of people who may be suffering with the condition,” he reflected on Instagram.

Has Miles Nazaire had surgery?

In Obsessed With My Muscles, Miles admits he had plastic surgery to change the shape of his body.

He also had ops because he was suffering with gynaecomastia – a condition which results in extra breast tissue in men.

Miles shared updates with his Insta followers when he went into hospital for a third procedure, uploading a gruesome snap of the excess tissue that was removed.

“Steak anyone?” Miles joked in the picture’s caption.

Has Miles Nazaire left Made in Chelsea?

Miles is putting DOI first while he is taking part in it. He told ITV: “I’ve got lots of work on all the time. But the work commitments that I have know that from January, I’ve got to really focus on this. I really want to do well. I want to go far. And I think the only way that’s going to happen is if I put basically all my eggs in this basket and really just focus on Dancing On Ice.

“Made in Chelsea knows as well that obviously, the priority for me right now is Dancing on Ice. I will be doing a little bit but I think solely focusing on Dancing On Ice.”

Miles Nazaire will debut on the Dancing On Ice 2024 rink in week 2’s show, on ITV1 and ITVX, on Sunday January 21 at 6.30pm.

