Dancing On Ice star Hannah Spearritt ‘snubs appearance at 2024 final’

Dancing On Ice star Hannah Spearritt has reportedly snubbed an appearance at the 2024 final this weekend.

S Club 7 star Hannah was eliminated from the competition on January 28. At the time, she told hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern: “Everyone has been fantastic and to be partnered with Andy [Buchanan], it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you for the journey.”

With the grand finale airing this Sunday (March 10), the eliminated celebs are set to return for a group number. However, reports claim that Hannah hasn’t confirmed if she will.

Hannah Spearritt is reportedly ‘snubbing’ the Dancing On Ice final (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 final

A source has told The Sun: “Show bosses would have loved Hannah to be a part of Sunday’s final and skate alongside her fellow cast members of 2024 but as yet, they have not received confirmation from Hannah or her reps that she will be taking part in the show.”

The report claims that it had been hoped the singer would make a return for a final skate. It also claims that Hannah was “heartbroken” over her exit.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV and Hannah for comment.

Hannah was eliminated from Dancing On Ice in January (Credit: ITV)

Hannah Spearritt’s exit from Dancing On Ice

Following her exit from the show, Hannah shared a tearful video to her Instagram account. She said alongside pro partner Andy: “The experience on a whole has been amazing. Being partnered with you has been so incredible.”

Show bosses would have loved Hannah to be a part of Sunday’s final.

Getting emotional, Hannah added: “You’ve been the best teacher and pushed me out of my comfort zone when I’ve needed to.

“I’m so grateful to have, kind of, learnt this skill. Never in a million years would I have had the chance to be taught.

“I think skating for me is something you do need to be taught.”

Andy added: “This is the hardest show on television. I’m so proud. Every week for you, you overcame so much. You should be proud of yourself.”

Choking back tears, Hannah went on: “Obviously I’m disappointed. But the level was so so high. I’m so excited to see the journey that everyone else is going to go on. It’s been such an amazing team.”

She also said she was going to miss the hair and makeup “transformations” on a Sunday before the live shows.

In the comments, fans shared their opinion on Hannah’s elimination and many thought she didn’t deserve to go.

One person said: “Bless her she didn’t deserve to go they had so much more to give.”

Another wrote: “Bless her such a shame someone has to go every week.”

Someone else added: “I think the wrong person went.”

The Dancing On Ice 2024 final airs this Sunday from 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

