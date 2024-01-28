Dancing On Ice star Hannah Spearritt eliminated as viewers complain over ‘rushed’ show

Dancing On Ice star Hannah Spearritt has been eliminated from the show tonight.

All the contestants took to the ice on Sunday night (January 28) for the show’s movie special. There were performances inspired by Wonka, Barbie and Beetlejuice.

However, at the end of tonight’s show, there was no skate-off. Instead, the couple with the least amount of votes left the competition instantly tonight.

Hannah left the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice

S Club 7 star Hannah left the competition alongside pro partner Andy Buchanan. Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, Hannah said: “I have [enjoyed it]. Everyone has been fantastic and to be partnered with Andy, it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you for the journey.”

Think it’s a bit unfair how there was no skate-off this week but it’s back next week?

Viewers appeared gutted to see Hannah go and many claimed it was “unfair” that the skate-off didn’t take place this week. Some viewers also complained about how “rushed” the show was.

One person said: “Think it’s a bit unfair how there was no skate-off this week but it’s back next week? And why was the show so rushed?”

Another wrote: “Skate off back next week. Wonder why there wasn’t one this week? Maybe there wasn’t time…it did seem a bit rushed this week!”

Someone else complained: “Why are they bringing the skate off back next week? This show is a shambles.”

Another added: “I’ve never seen anything more rushed in all my life. After all that – the show still managed to end 3 mins early.”

Viewers thought Holly swore after Stephen made her jump! (Credit: ITV)

Earlier in the show, Holly apologised to viewers after appearing to let slip a naughty word live on air.

She was scared by co-host Stephen and appeared to mutter a swear word – well, viewers think so anyway!

She told viewers: “Now a little bit earlier on, Stephen may have made me jump and I think it might have sounded like a naughty word slipped out. I don’t think I did, but I’m sorry if that’s what you thought you heard. I’ll watch it back on ITV player.”

Dancing On Ice returns next Sunday (February 4) from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

