Dancing On Ice flooded with complaints over 2024 semi-final: ‘Is Todd Carty operating them tonight?’

Dancing On Ice 2024 viewers were not impressed with the camera work during the semi-final last night (Sunday March 3).

Fans of the skating show took exception to several instances of “shocking” production decisions, which left some joking about whether a former celebrity contestant had returned to helm Dancing On Ice behind the scenes.

ITV fans weren’t happy with one particular aspect of the Dancing On Ice semi-final (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 last night

EastEnders star Todd Carty had a memorable run back in 2009 – with many fans arguing the highlights of his involvement were his spills on the rink.

And at one point during his time on the show, the Mark Fowler actor even toppled over as he made his way backstage through the DOI entrance and exit tunnel!

This infamous Dancing On Ice moment came up on social media once again during the most recent episode of the programme as cameras apparently shifted onto the tunnel.

Did you see cameras cut to the tunnel, seen here in the background of Amber Davies’ routine? (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 news

Several X users claimed Todd may have been making decisions as Dancing On Ice director while the show aired live.

One joked: “Is Todd Carty operating a camera tonight? We keep getting shots of the tunnel #DancingOnIce.”

Is Todd Carty operating a camera tonight?

But others were more direct as they perceived problems with the broadcast.

“The lighting and camera work is shocking tonight #DancingOnIce,” one tweeter put it.

Viewers fumed over the continued tunnel view (Credit: ITV)

“Camera work for that was awful #DancingOnIce,” another viewer posted twenty minutes into the show.

“Stop with the [blank]ing tunnel cam, what am I supposed to be seeing? #DancingOnIce,” someone else raged.

Meanwhile, someone else suggested around the same time that shooting away from the routines on the ice was intended to mask errors in performances.

“Cameras even helping him out now by covering up the messy bits #DancingOnIce,” they wrote online.

Amber Davies left the series last night at the semi-final stage (Credit: ITV)

Complaints about production aside, it was a tough night for ex Love Island contestant Amber Davies, eliminated before next weekend’s final.

Despite scoring four 10s, Amber ended up in the skate-off with Adele Roberts – and it was Adele who was saved by the judges.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday March 10 on ITV from 6.25pm.

