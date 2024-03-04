Christopher Dean snaps back at Dancing On Ice audience member as he’s booed live on air

Christopher Dean snapped back at the Dancing On Ice audience last night (Sunday March 3) after booing was heard.

Judge Christopher was giving feedback to Miles Nazaire and his skating partner Vanessa Bauer when the jeering was hollered rinkside.

The Olympic star appeared baffled by the reaction, which came as the semi-finalists were competing for a spot in the last stage of the ITV competition.

But social media users seemed amused by the boo ringing out, with one Twitter user chuckling it was “random”.

Christopher Dean was booed on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Christopher Dean reacts to booing on Dancing On Ice

Made in Chelsea cast member Miles (read his ED! profile here) and Vanessa had performed an ambitious airborne routine in the moments before the boo rang out.

He was lifted into the air by wires to Michael Buble’s Feeling Good, and scored 36.5 out of 40 with judges.

Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer performed a routine on and above the ice (Credit: ITV)

Christopher complimented the “great positions in the air” the duo had performed. He also noted how some transitions back to the ice didn’t quite flow as they may have hoped for, and were a bit “sticky”.

But Christopher also went on to say that Miles and Vanessa’s final position was also “great” – and that’s when the solitary boo was made.

They received 36.5 points (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice last night

“I thought that was a good comment, wasn’t it? Were they listening?” Christopher said as he shrugged the reaction off.

I thought that was a good comment, wasn’t it?

Co-host Holly Willoughby also expressed surprise – and there were some titters among the rest of the audience.

Was Christopher Dean unfair with his remarks? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, on Twitter, other viewers did not seem to agree with the person doing the booing.

“I wish the audience would stop with the booing during the judges’ explainations. Nobody gives a [blank] what the audience think #DancingOnIce,” one tweeter wrote.

Another posted, alongside a laughing emoji: “@dancingonice bit of a random boo #DancingOnIce.”

And somebody else made use of three laughing emojis as they tweeted: “The random boo? #DancingOnIce.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday March 10 on ITV from 6.25pm.

