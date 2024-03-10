Dancing On Ice star Ryan Thomas has been announced as the 2024 winner tonight following a dramatic finale.

Ryan, Adele Roberts and Miles Nazaire fought it out to be crowned the 2024 champion. Unfortunately, Greg Rutherford had to pull out of the final earlier today following an injury.

Adele finished in third place alongside her pro partner Mark Hanretty. Miles and Vanessa Bauer and Ryan and Amani Fancy then performed the Bolero before the vote was revealed.

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy have won Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Who won Dancing On Ice?

Ryan and Amani were announced as the 2024 winners of Dancing On Ice.

Ryan said: “I’m speechless. Amani, I’m happy for her because she’s put so much hard work into me. Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you mate.”

A tearful Amani said: “I’m just so proud of you for making this happen!”

Viewers are thrilled for Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were over the moon over the result. One person said on X: “So glad Ryan won though. He was the best tonight and really deserved it as he’s always pushed himself through the competition.”

Another gushed: “Not going to lie, Ryan wasn’t my favourite at the beginning but that journey was INCREDIBLE. A worthy winner.”

Someone else added: “Yay!! Ryan won so happy. Both were great skaters tbh.”

However, others called out host Stephen Mulhern for a blunder he made at the end of the show. He said: “You decided at home that Ryan and Vanessa are you champions!”

One viewer said: “Stephen messed up at the end saying your winners Ryan and Vanessa instead of Amani.”

Another wrote: “Did anyone else notice how red Stephen got when he wrongly shouted Vanessa’s name as the winner at the end.”

Dancing On Ice 2024 winner

Someone else added: “Ryan and Amani not Ryan and Vanessa Stephen!”

Meanwhile, others accused Stephen of ‘giving away’ the result before Holly announced the winners. He was seen leaning over and resting his hand on Vanessa’s shoulder just before Holly confirmed that Ryan was the winner.

One viewer said: “Sorry but the way Stephen went over and put his hand on Vanessa’s shoulder was a dead giveaway that Ryan had won.”

Another wrote: “Maybe next year Stephen won’t telegraph the result by giving the losing pair a sad look and a pat on the shoulder before it gets announced.”

Someone else added: “Is it just me who felt like Stephen Mulhern gave it away seconds before Holly announced the winner by the sympathetic look and hand on Vanessa’s shoulder??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa James (@vanessa_james_sk8)

Greg Rutherford quits Dancing On Ice

Earlier on Sunday, Greg announced he was “devastated” after being forced to withdraw from the show. His skating partner Vanessa James wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight. We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice said: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

“Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby wows in silver dress for final as viewers complain over straps

Are you glad X won? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.