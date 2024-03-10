Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby wows in silver dress for final as viewers complain over straps

The Dancing On Ice 2024 final is finally here and host Holly Willoughby has pulled out all the stops with her dress tonight.

Ryan Thomas, Miles Nazaire and Adele Roberts will compete in tonight’s final to bag the trophy. Greg Rutherford sadly had to pull out of the final earlier today due to an injury.

Holly and Stephen Mulhern impressed with their appearances as tonight’s finale kicked off. But despite Holly’s dress winning over many fans, others admitted they were annoyed about the style.

Holly Willoughby’s dress for Dancing On Ice final

The former This Morning presenter looked gorgeous in a sequin silver gown, which featured a plunging neckline and asymmetrical straps.

Sharing a photo of her look to Instagram, Holly wrote: “It’s the @dancingonice FINAL! See you on @itv at 6:30… your votes alone will decide the champion… who’s it going to be?”

The compliments came flooding in as many couldn’t get enough of Holly’s gown.

Holly Willoughby wowed in a silver gown for the Dancing On Ice final (Credit: ITV)

One Dancing On Ice viewer said: “Omg wow, absolutely stunning, that’s my favourite dress of the series. You look gorgeous.”

Another commented: “Wow Holly you look amazing again.”

Someone else added: “Wow Holly, you look amazing.”

I know it’s meant to be like that but I really wish Holly would pull her dress strap up.

However, over on X, some viewers took issue with the asymmetrical straps of Holly’s dress. One person said: “The strap on Holly’s dress is really annoying me already.”

Another wrote: “I know it’s meant to be like that but I really wish Holly would pull her dress strap up.”

A third admitted: “I’m sorry but Holly’s dress is just annoying me – it looks like it’s slipped off her shoulder.”

Some viewers complained about the straps of Holly’s dress (Credit: ITV)

Greg Rutherford on Dancing On Ice

Tonight’s final will see Miles, Ryan and Adele battle it out for the trophy. Earlier on Sunday, Greg announced that he wouldn’t be skating in the final due to an injury.

He admitted he felt “devastated”. Speaking on tonight’s show, Holly said: “We’re all completely gutted. Sadly, he cannot continue in the competition.”

