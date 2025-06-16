Ryan Thomas shares ‘fears’ for teenage daughter Scarlett: ‘It’s frightening’

Ryan Thomas has shared fresh “frightening” concerns for his daughter Scarlett as she continues to post social media videos.

Ryan Thomas has three children, two of which he shares with current partner Lucy Mecklenburgh. But before he met Lucy, he was in a relationship with Tina O’Brien, and the pair welcomed their daughter Scarlett. However, things turned bitter towards the pair, and they have been embroiled in an alleged feud for years.

Scarlett Thomas is now 16 years old, and has been beginning to create more of a social media presence to go alongside her acting career on Waterloo Road. But she has also been hit with a lot of criticism for her outfits in the videos. And now, Ryan has opened up about his own parenting fears regarding Scarlett.

Ryan moved to Manchester to be closer to Scarlett (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan Thomas shares worries for daughter Scarlett

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Ryan admitted that it’s difficult for him to know what’s going on in Scarlett’s life as he doesn’t get to see her every day. And it was that reason that he and his family actually moved closer to her in Manchester.

He said: “When I was in Essex, Scarlett was coming down frequently – she was there every weekend, school holidays. But then it wasn’t happening as much.”

Scarlett hit the age where she wanted to hang out with her friends on her days off, and this prompted Ryan to realise he “needed to go home”.

Speaking of his worries, he said: “I can’t visibly see her. I don’t wake up with her every morning or know what she is doing.”

But another worry is the social media response to Scarlett having her own accounts. Ryan, along with his two brothers, now also have a joint Thomas Family TikTok and YouTube account. And have recently started their brand-new podcast.

In the videos, their children feature quite frequently. But Ryan insisted they don’t force the kids to be in it, but they always want to be involved.

Away from the joint account, Scarlett has her own following, with her TikTok account sitting with 187K followers.

Ryan said: “It can be difficult being a 16 year old, but that’s what it is like for most teenagers. They are all looking at examples of how they are supposed to be, what they do and how the dress. In the forefront of vision is Instagram and TikTok.”

While Ryan admits “it’s frightening” to have that big of a presence online at such a young age, he believes having a “loving family” will help his daughter Scarlett through it.

Scarlett has an ever-growing TikTok platform (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan hits back at ‘nepo-baby’ claims

Ever since Scarlett got her role on Waterloo Road when she was 14 years old, trolls have been targeting her, accusing her of only getting the gig because of her famous family.

While Scarlett has always brushed them off, and even hit back at them herself a few times, Ryan has taken the opportunity to defend his daughter.

He stated that while everyone “thinks she gets a lift up” because of her famous family, that’s not the case. Ryan explained that Scarlett went through “the same process” as everyone else, and “worked so hard” to get the role.

The doting dad emphasised that “people need to recognise she is a talented girl”.

