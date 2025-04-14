Ryan Thomas’ daughter Scarlett, 16, claps back at trolls as she’s accused of being ‘spoilt’: ‘Long live nepo babies’

Ryan Thomas’ 16-year-old daughter Scarlett has clapped back at trolls after she was accused of being ‘spoilt’.

The daughter of Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien is no stranger of keeping her followers updated on her life through TikTok videos. But she also faces a lot of backlash.

The Waterloo Road star has been criticised by trolls previously for her outfits and videos. But in a new TikTok, she has clapped back at those who think she is handed opportunities because of who her parents are.

Scarlett hit back at ‘nepo baby’ claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan Thomas daughter hits back at trolls

Scarlett filmed herself in the passenger seat of a convertible car as she danced and mimed along to the radio.

The actress wore a brown off-the-shoulder jumper with large sunglasses. And the aim of the video was to respond to one comment she gets a lot of the time.

Alongside the clip, she wrote the comment she often receives: “You only get these opportunities because of your family.”

But it seemed the comment doesn’t affect Scarlett and in reality she actually leans into her parents helping her success.

She snapped back: “God forbid a girl takes the chances she gets.”

While many of the comments were fans telling Scarlett that she has earned her own success, some of them were backing her claim up, accusing her of being “spoilt”.

One user commented: “Spoilt little brat.” And Scarlett responded: “You would be too if you could.”

‘So entitled’

Another user wrote: “You’re so entitled.” Again, Scarlett commented back, writing: “As long as that made you feel better about yourself then slay for you.”

A third troll commented: “Ultimate nepo baby comeback.” Scarlett didn’t let this one get to her either, joking back with a defiant four-word statement: “Long live nepo babies.”

Along with the trolls commenting on Scarlett’s success, many also were annoyed at how she was wearing her seatbelt. While many assumed she didn’t have one on, looking closely it appears she is just wearing it around her waist.

One user penned: “At least wear your seatbelt properly when you’re filming in a car.”

However, there were many supportive fans. One commented: “Your family may open a few doors for you, but it’s your talent and determination that gets you through them.”

Another added: “Let the girl live! She’s young and taking every opportunity she gets. You go, girl!”

Scarlett has a very famous family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Scarlett Thomas still on Waterloo Road?

While many thought Scarlett’s time in Waterloo Road was over, her character made a comeback in series 15.

Scarlett plays the on-screen daughter of her off-screen uncle, Adam Thomas.

The young star has a very famous family. Her dad, Ryan, is best known as his role on Coronation Street, while her mum, Tina O’Brien, is also a huge Corrie star.

Along with her famous parents, her uncle, Adam, is a well-known actor. And his twin, Scott, is known for the reality TV show Love Island.

Read more: Tina O’Brien ‘splits’ from husband Adam Crofts after seven years of marriage: ‘They lead very different lives’

So what do you think of Ryan Thomas daughter Scarlett hitting back at trolls? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!