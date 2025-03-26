Tina O’Brien has reportedly split from her husband Adam Crofts after seven years of marriage.

The Coronation Street actress, 41, first got together with personal trainer Adam, 39, in 2011. The pair then tied the knot on New Years Eve in 2018 and share ten-year-old son Beau.

However, it has now been claimed that Tina and Adam split up three months – but they are said to be on “good terms”.

Tina O’Brien ‘splits’ from husband James

In a new interview, reported friends of the couple ‘revealed’ what drove Tina and Adam apart, following seven of marriage.

According to the source, their different lifestyles played a part in the end of their romance.

“Tina and Adam have ended their relationship and are spending some time apart. They moved house at Christmas and have decided to live separately for the time being,” an insider told The Sun.

Despite the split, the pair are said to be “on good terms” for the sake of their son, Beau.

Tina and Adam ‘lead very different lives’

However, the source went on to allege the reason for their separation.

“Adam and Tina lead very different lives – he is really into his fitness, while she really enjoys going out with her mates and having a dance, which just isn’t for him,” they said.

“It wasn’t an issue at first because they were head over heels, but as the kids have started to grow up it’s become more noticeable. Adam likes a quiet life and unfortunately that just isn’t Tina.”

ED! has contacted Tina’s representatives for comment.

Tina and husband split rumours

Tina – who shares daughter Scarlett, 16, with Ryan Thomas – sparked rumours she had split from Adam earlier this month.

The actress was seen leaving fellow Corrie star Colson Smith’s leaving party in Manchester, and posed for pics with her bare finger on display.

Tina also headed abroad for a holiday in Barbados with her daughter Scarlett.

