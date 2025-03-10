Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien’s daughter Scarlett slammed by fans for ‘not dressing appropriately’

TV stars Ryan Thomas and Tina O’brien’s daughter, Scarlett has come under fire on social media for not wearing “appropriate” outfits for her age.

16-year-old Scarlett has been growing her own social media presence over the last lot of months, especially on TikTok, since making her acting debut. Scarlett joined the cast of Waterloo Road in 2023, playing the daughter of her real-life uncle, Adam.

Scarlett comes from a very talented family, with both her parents having been on the ITV soap Coronation Street. Her uncle Adam is also a well-known actor, while her other uncle, Scott, was on the reality show Love Island.

Scarlett is 16-years-old (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan Thomas and Tina O’brien’s daughter Scarlett’s ‘inappropriate’ TikTok outfits

But now that Scarlett is growing her own fanbase, people online have begun critiquing her for her outfit choices, while hitting out at her parents for “allowing” her to wear them.

The Thomas family have been posting more and more content on social media recently, with many fans calling for them to get their own reality show. And as Adam and Ryan’s new ITV gameshow is coming up soon, they have been sharing more with fans.

On a new TikTok posted onto the Thomas Family account, Scarlett was doing a viral dancing trend alongside her dad and uncle Scott. But it was the teen’s outfit that caught the attention of viewers.

Scarlett wore a white sleeveless crop top, with low-waisted trousers. She also had an off-the-shoulder coat on, with sunglasses.

Immediately fans flooded the comments to express that they didn’t find her outfit appropriate.

Scarlett followed in her family’s acting footsteps (Credit: ITV)

Fans share their opinions

One wrote: “Why is she allowed to dress like that…”

Another penned: “Not appropriate for Scarlett.”

A third penned: “I immediately thought this whole thing was wrong.”

A viewer commented: “How old is Scarlett…”

However, others have hit back, defending Scarlett for wearing whatever she wants, pointing out that she seems comfortable.

One defended: “She is 16 and wearing a pair of trousers and a crop top. If anyone finds that offensive or inappropriate then go give your head a wobble.”

“Scarlett is clearly being a typical teenager and looks comfortable in herself”, another added.

Despite the comments, Scarlett doesn’t appear to be put-off posting her videos on social media as she continues to share some on her own account.

This isn’t the first time Scarlett has been told her outfits are inappropriate by fans. After her mum posted an image alongside her, fans flooded the comments insisting that Scarlett was dressed ‘too maturely’.

