Lucy Mecklenburgh was left wiping away the tears as she moved out of her family house in ‘one of the most emotional weeks of her life’.

The TV star is engaged to actor Ryan Thomas. The pair struck up a relationship on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017. They now share a son Roman, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilah.

But on Monday (February 24), Lucy took to her social media and revealed her emotion as she and her family got ready to move house.

Lucy and her family are moving out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Mecklenburgh moves out of family house

On her TikTok, Lucy documented her family getting ready to move into a new property in Manchester – meaning they were leaving behind their “memory-filled” family home.

One of the most emotional weeks of my life.

As the furniture got packed away and photos were taken down from her daughter’s bedroom wall, Lucy was overcome with emotion.

“One of the most emotional weeks of my life. I really didn’t expect to get so emotional but I moved out of my home of 11 years this week” she said.

The TV star was emotional (Credit: TikTok)

Lucy Mecklenburgh breaks down in tears

Lucy went on: “That’s how we spent out half term, actually the kids had the best time.

“We had mixed emotions because we outgrew this house so long ago. We’ve made the big move to Manchester. And we’re really happy. But there are so many memories I have hung onto in this house.”

Revealing that she bought the house as a single woman 11 years ago, Lucy shared that the humble abode is no longer “big enough”.

Lucy explained: “I went from being single, my first big renovation project. It was my first real home since moving out of my parents I guess. I brought my babies back from hospital here and honestly there’s something about that, that I could never get rid of this house.

Lucy said the home was no longer big enough for them (Credit: TikTok)

Lucy on why she’s moved out

“So we just made it work over the years. But it definitely wasn’t big enough. We didn’t have enough bedrooms, enough storage.”

Lucy went on to note that although she was upset, she knew it was “time to go”. She then added: “Seeing the rooms empty, is just the bit that made me cry.”

