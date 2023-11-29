Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien trolled over photo with stunning daughter Scarlett: ‘Absolute disgrace’

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien has shared a stunning photo with daughter Scarlett Thomas to her social media. However some took issue with the snap of the pair at the RTS North West Awards last week.

Proud Tina accompanied Waterloo Road star Scarlett on the red carpet. She then gave a glimpse to her Instagram fans of their night out.

Scarlett and Tina beamed on the red carpet together (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Tina O’Brien shares picture with daughter Scarlett Thomas

She captioned the image: “With my absolute bestie.” It showed the pair of them smiling together for photographers.

Tina was wearing a floor-length, figure-hugging red gown with her hair styled into soft waves. Meanwhile, Scarlett opted for a glittery black dress with a high slit. She had her dyed blonde hair hanging straight around her shoulders.

Although most of Tina’s fans complimented the snap, telling Tina they both looked “gorgeous”, “amazing” and Scarlett is “stunning, just like her mum”, some weren’t keen.

Tina trolled

One in particular took issue with Scarlett being dressed too grown-up.

“That young girl is around 14-15 years of age,” they wrote. “It’s an absolute disgrace that she is made out to look like a 22-year-old. Blonde dyed hair and make-up and slit dress to her top thigh.

“Look, each to their own. I’m a great fan of both parents. But I certainly don’t think the dad approved this look.” They then finished by suggesting Tina had done it on purpose to wind her ex, and Scarlett’s dad, Ryan Thomas up.

The Sarah Platt actress has not responded to the trolls (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans defend Tina O’Brien

Tina herself has not responded to the comment, but her legion of fans have. And they aren’t happy about it!

“This comment is so uncalled for,” said one.

Another added: “It’s a special occasion obviously mum let her dress up. I’ve seen 14 year olds dress with their boobs and [bleep] hanging out leaving nothing to the imagination. She looks beautiful. At the end of the day it’s not anyone business how she dresses.”

Someone else agreed: “She’s a teen, you can’t see anything you shouldn’t. She’s dressed modestly, compared to a lot of teens.”

“Stop mum shaming, she’s a teenager at a red carpet she probably chose the dress and LOVED getting all glam,” raged one more. “I’m sure her dad was probably there as it was a Waterloo road thing, his brothers too.

“Yes, the parents have issues with one another but I’m sure they both adore their child. You’re just here to take a pop at Tina which is a total [bleep] thing to do. Imagine taking time out of your day to slate a mum off for allowing her daughter to choose what she wears.”

Scarlett Thomas plays Izzy in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

How old is Tina O’Brien’s daughter?

Tina shares Scarlett with ex-boyfriend Ryan Thomas. He played Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street and that’s where he met the Sarah Platt actress. They were together from 2003 until they split in 2009.

Scarlett was born in 2008, making her 15 years old.

She joined the cast of the Waterloo Road reboot earlier this year playing Izzy Charles. Her on-screen dad is played by her real-life uncle Adam Thomas.

