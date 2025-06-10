TV star Ryan Thomas has announced that he and his two brothers are launching a new podcast together.

Ryan, who is celebrating his 41st birthday today (June 10), is no stranger to working alongside his younger brothers. Earlier this year, he presented the new ITV game show 99 to Beat alongside Adam Thomas, 36.

Previously, Ryan and Adam hosted their own podcast with their other brother, Scott Thomas, 36, titled Mancs On The Mic. However, in their latest update, Ryan and his siblings have revealed they be treating fans to a whole new podcast.

Ryan and his brothers Adam and Scott have announced a new podcast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is the Thomas Brothers’ podcast called?

In an Instagram post shared last night (June 9), the Thomas brothers announced their At Home With The Thomas Bros podcast.

“As three brothers we’ve always wanted to bring this podcast to life from the comfort of our own home and give you an access all areas pass in to what it’s like to be part of this CRAZY family of ours! It’s unfiltered, it’s raw and it’s ruthless!” Ryan, Adam and Scott announced.

“But underlying it all is some serious brotherly love! We can’t wait to launch this on Wednesday and invite you into the Thomas Bro household! We’re not holding anything back so don’t miss it!!!”

The first episode will be released tomorrow (June 11).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Thomas (@scott.thomas)

‘Can’t wait boys’

Following the exciting news, fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“I used to love your old podcast Mancs On The Mic! Buzzing for you to be recording again,” one user wrote.

“Awww this is so amazing! I can’t wait to watch I’m proud of you all. My fav family xxx,” another person shared.

“Yeah finally!!! I loved it when you had your other podcast can’t wait for this!!!” a third remarked.

“This is going to be unreal,” a fourth said.

“Can’t wait boys,” a fifth person commented, adding the flame emoji.

Corrie’s Sue Cleaver – who played Ryan’s on-screen mum Eileen Grimshaw – added: “Oh god all together? At the same time?!”

