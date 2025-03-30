Last night (Saturday, March 29), 99 to Beat’s second episode aired on ITV. Soap stars Ryan and Adam Thomas host the new game show.

However, despite being full of thrills, the reaction to it has been pretty mixed.

Adam and Ryan’s new show has divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

99 to Beat debuts on ITV

Last night saw Ryan and Adam’s new game show, 99 to Beat, air its second episode.

After last week’s first episode, only 82 players remained of the 100 who started the show.

As with the first episode, the contestants had to take part in a number of hilarious tasks.

The first task saw them guess the weight of a llama. They also had to loop penne pasta onto spaghetti using just their mouths, and create a massive domino run.

By the end of the episode, 63 players remained – and the teaser for next week shows even more difficult, exciting tasks!

One of the bizarre tasks on last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam 99 to Beat

With two episodes down, fans have had time to deliver their verdict on the show.

Unfortunately for Ryan and Adam, the reaction to the show has been decidedly mixed.

Some viewers have branded the show “rubbish” and a “waste of time”.

“How did this drivel ever get commissioned – and who decided on those two as presenters ffs,” one viewer tweeted.

“That #99ToBeat game show is rubbish,” another said.

“Got to be one of the [bleep] cheap [bleep] shows ive ever watched hahahahahaha,” a third wrote.

“Dreadful new game show, waste of time!” another said.

Fans delivered their verdict (Credit: ITV)

Mixed reaction to new gameshow

However, there were some viewers who enjoyed last night’s offering.

“Enjoying it,” one tweeted.

“Love this fun prog. Just a bit of a laugh for Saturday night. Some people need to give their head a wobble. Sad people,” another said.

“Just caught up on this weeks #99ToBeat I absolutely love this show – way to invested already, nice to have some different presenters too,” a third wrote.

“Is it possible to hate a TV show and kinda like it at the same time?” a fourth then added.

99 to Beat continues next Saturday (April 5) at 6pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

