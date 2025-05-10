Ryan Thomas on rows with Lucy Mecklenburgh amid parenting ‘struggle’: ‘I can’t win’

Ryan Thomas previously recalled a row with Lucy Mecklenburgh over his love of naps.

The presenter, 40, is engaged to Lucy, 33, after striking up a relationship on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017. They now share a son Roman, four, and a two-year-old daughter, Lilah.

And a few years ago, Ryan Thomas – who is on 99 To Beat today (May 10) – revealed that his excessive napping has sometimes come between himself and Lucy.

Ryan Thomas on rows with Lucy Mecklenburgh

During an appearance on his Mancs On The Mic podcast from 2021, Ryan – who welcomed his first son Roman a year prior – revealed that parenting wasn’t smooth sailing for them.

“I fell asleep on the couch last night and it was the most peaceful sleep I’ve ever had in my life. Then Lucy comes in and she goes: ‘What are you doing?’ And I just looked at her in shock like I’d seen a ghost and I was like: ‘I’m SLEEPING!'” Ryan shared.

He added: “And she goes: ‘Well, don’t you want to get in bed?’ and I went: ‘But I’m asleep. And I’m having a really nice sleep!'”

“The next thing you know, Roman’s woken up, he’s drenched, he’s peed himself, it’s all over his sleeping bag and all over his clothes.”

Ryan’s parenting ‘struggle’

Ryan then went on: “Then this morning, I thought, oh, she’s going down, she’s going to feed him and she’s going to leave me to have a little sleep. No. She comes upstairs with Roman: ‘Morning Daddy, how are you?!’ I love my son, but I’m like: ‘Just give me another half hour love!’

“We take it in turns so we can have some sleep! I would never come and wake you up if I’m up already with Roman! Like, you enjoy your sleep!”

Ryan then revealed that he usually lets Lucy sleep in when he’s on baby duty. But she’s an early riser.

He continued: “She went to me, he has to feed at 7am. So I thought, you know what, I’m going to let her have a lie in.”

Ryan reveals he ‘can’t win’

However, Ryan admitted that he “can’t win” as when he did let Lucy sleep in, she was not impressed by Roman missing his feed at 7am.

He explained: “She never lies in past 7 o’clock. I’m going to let her sleep in till whenever she wakes up. She wouldn’t sleep later than probably 8 o’clock. Ten to eight she comes downstairs and says: ‘Why didn’t you wake me up? He’s supposed to be fed at 7 o’clock!’ I go: ‘I was just giving you a lie-in love.’ I can’t win man!”

The actor added: “I struggle with sleep so much and I appreciate my sleep so much more now. I’m not the best sleeper at times. If I can sleep, I’m the happiest man in the world. That’s why I stay on the couch and I like my time.”

