Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh warned over ‘precious’ behaviour as he’s set to be ‘shocked’ over public reaction

Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh has been told to ‘shut his gob’ amid observations about his diva-like antics.

The former X Factor judge has formed a tight team in the CBB house with his old pal Sharon Osbourne.

Viewers have seen them pass judgements on the other celeb contestants – and Louis has been an influential voice in Sharon’s ear as the nominees for eviction were selected.

Louis has also been seen reacting sharply to the likes of Lauren Simon – who climbed into the double bed he wanted to sleep in – and doing a not entirely flattering ‘impression’ of Britney Spears. And one former CBB star reckons Louis may not be prepared for kind of reaction he may receive from fans when he leaves the house.

Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh is ‘checking himself’

Sally Morgan told The Sun Louis should wind it in a bit – and can see he may be trying to do so.

“You know as much as everybody loves Louis, I think he’s being very mischievous and very precious,” Sally said.

But she went on: “I do think that he’s checking himself. He’s listening to what he has said.”

‘Louis opens his gob when you should keep it shut’

TV medium Sally – a finalist in 2018 – noted CBB fans want housemates to be genuine, adding that might mean they don’t always come over as “nice”. However, that can lead to a difficult balance for a housemate to strike if they need to remain sympathetic to viewers to stay in.

Nonetheless, Sally suggests Louis ‘talks too much’, and may suffer when Sharon departs.

She went on: “I think that Louis opens his gob when you should keep it shut. But that’s what the CBB house does to you. He’s falling over his words. He’s going to miss Sharon when Sharon goes.”

Sally added his ally Sharon might have told Louis to belt up herself if she was a full-time housemate, rather than a CBB tenant, and “protect” him. But without her around, Sally suggests Louis could continue to make gaffes… and ultimately exit the show to boos from the live crowd.

“I think that he’s going to be quite shocked at that,” she added.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 continues tonight, Thursday March 7, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

