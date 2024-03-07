Exactly what happened to make Celebrity Big Brother star Gary Goldsmith the ‘black sheep’ of the Middleton family – from drugs ‘sting’ to assault conviction

Gary Goldsmith is in the Celebrity Big Brother house and has touched on his royal connection in the first few episodes this week.

Gary – the uncle to Kate, Princess of Wales – himself admitted to having the title of the “black sheep” of the Middleton family.

But what exactly has happened over the years for him to get that title? Let’s take a look.

Gary has had a few controversies over the years (Credit: ITV)

Gary Goldsmith on Celebrity Big Brother

Speaking to Sharon Osbourne on Wednesday night’s show, Gary said: “It does bother me what the public perception of me is. The black sheep of the royal family. I’m a normal bloke. It just so happens that my niece married well.”

He said he wants to “show people I’m not that person”, adding: “I’ve really put myself out there because this isn’t my world.”

So what has happened for Gary to become the “black sheep” of the family?

Gary Goldsmith drug ‘sting’

In 2009, a drug ‘sting’ saw Gary make headlines for allegedly giving undercover reporters drugs.

He was allegedly seen chopping up lines of cocaine, and offering to set the reporter up with sex workers. News of the World exposed the scandal at the time.

Gary Goldsmith said he wants to change public perception of him in CBB (Credit: ITV)

Gary Goldsmith assault on wife

2017 saw Gary arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife in a drunken row.

He pleaded guilty to assault by beating and received a fine of £5,000 as well as given a community order. The incident happened in October of that year after he and Julie-Ann had rowed in a taxi. It came following a night out at private members’ club Home in Portman Square, Marylebone, in London.

At the time of his arrest, the Met Police said in a statement: “Police in Westminster were called to an address at 01:24hrs on Friday 13 October follo­wing reports of a domestic incident.

“Officers arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of domestic assault. He has been taken to a central London police station for questioning. A woman found in­­jured was taken to hospital.”

He was bailed and reportedly banned from seeing or talking to Julie-Ann. However, following conviction, the pair reportedly reconciled briefly.

Gary pleaded guilty to assaulting his fourth wife in 2017 (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Gary Goldsmith bragged about royal connections

Elsewhere, Gary has faced accusations of bragging about his royal connections in the past.

He reportedly joked over William and Kate getting married: “I’ve got my own rooms, the Goldsmith Wing! I’m going to be the Duke of Slough!”

Gary also shared some intimate details about the family’s private life, once claiming that William openly discussed Kate’s figure at a family dinner.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

