Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith branded ‘a grifter’ over comments about her health: ‘Not his information to share’

The uncle of Kate Middleton – Celebrity Big Brother housemate Gary Goldsmith – has been slated by viewers after he spoke about her health during last night’s show (March 6).

Kate‘s condition has remained a mystery to royal family fans following her abdominal surgery in January.

Pictures of her with her mother Carole Middleton have been published by news outlets abroad – but not in the UK.

But while Kensington Palace is staying quiet despite calls from some royal supporters for new details about how Kate is doing, her uncle (read his ED! profile here) has broken his silence about her health on CBB.

Anger at ‘Kate the commoner’

During Wednesday evening’s Celebrity Big Brother, Gary had plenty to say about his niece.

First, he objected to her being referred to in any way to as a “commoner”. Then, he reflected on how Kate has “married well”.

His name-dropping provoked scoffing and mocking responses on social media. And his comments about the medical care she is receiving also came in for a strong reaction online.

Uncle of Kate Middleton on ‘code of etiquette’ around her health

At one point during the programme, fellow contestant Ekin-Su asked Gary: “Where’s Kate?”

He replied: “Because she doesn’t want to talk about… the last thing I’m going to do is… there’s a kind of code of etiquette.

She’s amazing, she will be back, of course she will.

“If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion. I spoke to her mum, my sister, and she’s getting the best care in the world,” he said of his niece’s recovery.

“And all the family’s done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else. They put a statement out and just said: ‘She’s taking some time to [recuperate] and will see you in Easter.'”

When Ekin-Su then asked if Kate would be back, her uncle responded: “She’s amazing, she will be back, of course she will.”

How CBB viewers reacted

One social media user responded to a recap of the exchange by tweeting: “It’s not his information to share or speak about. How [blank] disgusting!”

Meanwhile, someone else alleged: “Gary the grifter knows nothing. He’s only in it for the dosh.”

“Gary grifter using Kate as his flex, he knows no more about his niece than the rest of us,” alleged a third.

And a fourth person using the controversial slur claimed: “Royalists love saying that Harry and Meghan are ‘trading on their royal connection’. It is funny how there haven’t been countless pieces about Gary the Grifter #CBBUK.”

“He knows as much as us!” said another. “How inappropriate!” blasted another. “I don’t think he knows anyway as I doubt they would be entertaining him even when she was well.”

