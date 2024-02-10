Kate Middleton is “on the mend”, it’s been reported, as sources close to the Princess of Wales issue a health update.

The royal was discharged from the hospital on January 29, Kensington Palace confirmed.

The Princess of Wales, 42, underwent “successful” surgery on January 16 and remained in hospital for 13 days to recover.

And, with husband William thought to be nursing Kate back to health, an update has now been shared.

Kate, Princess of Wales in hospital

The news of Kate’s operation was announced by the palace last month.

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

It continued: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

The Princess of Wales has undergone surgery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The statement concluded: “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Royal fans offered the Princess of Wales their well-wishes in the comments. One person said: “Get well soon HRH. Don’t be rushing to get back to ‘normal’ so as your medics advise!”

Another wrote: “That’s a long time in hospital. Hope everything is okay!”

Someone else added: “Praying for a speedy recovery.”

Royal fans offered well-wishes to Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton discharged from hospital

13 days after heading into hospital for surgery, Kate was discharged.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news in a statement. “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” they then added.

However, a return date to royal duties hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Royal sources claim her return “will depend on medical advice closer to the time”.

Medical professional talks Kate’s recovery

A medical expert has highlighted the importance of Kate recovering properly. “We don’t know what’s wrong or why she needed the operation,” Dr. Max Pemberton wrote in the Daily Mail.

“But Kate has always struck me as quite down-to-earth, level-headed and stoical, so I’m sure she wouldn’t have heeded medical advice and taken that much time off unless really necessary,” he then said.

“We need to allow ourselves time to get both physically and mentally back up to speed. So many of us are guilty of rushing back to work too quickly.”

He warned: “I hope Kate makes a speedy recovery, but also hope she doesn’t return to duties until she’s good and ready.”

Kate Middleton health update

Today (February 10), a source has shared an update on Kate’s recovery.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the source claimed that the royal is “on the mend”. And, with her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – now on half-term, it’s said that Kate has been able to join William and the kids on a break to the Sandringham Estate.

Of course, King Charles is resting at Sandringham following his first cancer treatment. It’s thought the family will see the monarch during their visit.

“Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William,” the friend said.

It’s claimed the Wales family will stay at Anmer Hall, their 10-bedroom home on the Sandringham estate, during their trip to Norfolk.

Prince William broke his silence earlier this week about Kate’s operation and the monarch’s diagnosis.

Speaking at a London Air Ambulance gala, he said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.

“It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather ‘medical’ focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all,” he joked.

