Prince William’s behaviour sparks ‘concern’ as he ‘drops MBE’ and looks ‘unsteady on his feet’, fans claim

Royal fans have been left concerned over Prince William after his first public engagement since King Charles’ cancer news.

It was confirmed this week that Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. As a result, Prince William, as heir to the throne, stepped into his father’s role, undertaking his duties while treatment is ongoing.

And on Wednesday (February 7) William carried out an investiture at Windsor Castle – but things took an awkward turn when the prince reportedly dropped an award.

Prince William back to royal duties after Charles’ cancer news

It’s been a rough few weeks for William. Not only has his father gone public with his cancer diagnosis, wife Kate, Princess of Wales is currently recovering from abdominal surgery.

Despite this, William resumed his duties this week and headed to Windsor Castle where he honoured around 50 recipients at an investiture. It’s the first engagement he has undertaken since his wife was hospitalised last month.

Dressed in a RAF uniform, William could be seen walking into the iconic room before standing up straight – ready to give out the awards.

Prince William ‘drops MBE’

However, it seems William may have had other things on his mind as he reportedly accidentally dropped a MBE medal he was giving to Suzanne Hutchinson.

As quick as a flash, he is said to have picked it up and pinned it to the charity worker. She was being recognised for her services to children with congenital heart disease.

Prince William news: Fans concerned for royal

It’s fair to say royal fans were left worried after watching William at the investiture. At one point, in a video shared to Sky News’ X account, he could be seen swaying from side to side while standing up. And fans were quick to point out how “miserable” he reportedly looked.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Very unsteady on his feet for a short stand. Concerning.” Someone else added: “Is William alright? Just asking.” A third said: “Something seems really off. He seemed really nervous.” Another chimed in and said: “Honestly, this guy looks absolutely miserable.” A fifth penned: “Is William okay? Also why is he swaying?”

‘You should not expect to see him again for a bit’

After William’s first public duty this week, it’s been claimed that he has “made it clear” that Kate and his three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will remain his priority for the foreseeable future. And, it’s reported the monarch more than understands William’s decision to put his young family first.

According to the Daily Mail, although he’ll completed two engagements yesterday, going forward William has “cleared his diary”. As a result, he is not expected to pick up full-time royal duties quite yet. It’s been claimed he’s facing a “heavy burden” amid Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

A source claimed: “The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being. And he did not put a timescale on that. He will make a return to duties on Wednesday. But you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.”

Reunited with Tom Cruise

Last night, the Prince of Wales attended a gala for the London Air Ambulance charity. He was reunited with Tom Cruise and addressed Kate and Charles’ health conditions for the first time.

In a speech, William said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.

“It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather ‘medical’ focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all,” he joked.

