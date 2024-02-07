The news that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer sent shockwaves across the world earlier this week, with the Princess of Wales also out of action following her recent hospitalisation.

As a result, in normal circumstances, Prince William, as heir to the throne, would step into his father’s role, undertaking his duties while treatment is ongoing.

But with the Princess of Wales recovering from abdominal surgery, it’s now claimed that William has “made it clear” that Kate and his three young children will remain his priority for the foreseeable future.

King Charles has started cancer treatment (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William steps in amid King Charles cancer news

Today (February 7) saw William return to public duties. This morning, he hosted an investiture at Windsor Castle. It’s the first engagement he has undertaken since his wife was hospitalised last month. Tonight, he attends a gala dinner in aid of the London Air Ambulance.

There, in his role of patron, he is due to give a speech, and it’s expected that he will address both his father’s diagnosis, and Kate’s recovery.

The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family.

However, after that, it’s said that William will once again go to ground. It’s said he’ll concentrate on Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And, it’s claimed, the monarch more than understands William’s decision to put his young family first.

According to the Daily Mail, although he’ll complete two engagements today, going forward William has “cleared his diary”. As a result, he is not expected to pick up full-time royal duties quite yet. It’s been claimed he’s facing a “heavy burden” amid Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Prince William has ‘made it clear’ Kate and the kids come first (Credit: Splash News)

‘You should not expect to see him again for a bit’

A source claimed: “The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that. He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.”

Furthermore, it’s understood that William’s team at Kensington Palace are speaking to their opposite numbers at Buckingham Palace about which public engagements he could potentially attend in his father’s place.

They are likely to be along the lines of further investitures. We may even see him leading the family at events such as the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next month.

But it is unlikely William will be required to take over any constitutional matters. This is because King Charles will keep his hand firmly on state business during his treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

‘The King understands family comes first’

Perhaps signalling the strength of the monarch’s relationship with his daughter-in-law, it’s said that he has given his “100%” backing to William returning when it’s right for his family. Next week, it’s said he will spend time with Kate and the children as they break up for half-term.

The source continued to allege: “The King adores Catherine. He thinks she is doing a wonderful job. He understands that family comes first.”

ED! has contacted both Kensington and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Read more: King Charles ‘teary eyed’ after meeting with Prince Harry

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.