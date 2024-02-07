King Charles ‘teary-eyed’ following meeting with Prince Harry amid ‘stressful’ cancer

King Charles reportedly had a quick meeting with son Prince Harry on Tuesday amid his cancer diagnosis.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King has been diagnosed with a “form of cancer”. They said a “separate issue of concern” was discovered during his hospital procedure for “benign prostate enlargement”. Following tests, a form of cancer was found.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, travelled to the UK from California on Tuesday and met with his father. Reports claim the meeting was brief, lasting only 30 minutes.

The King reportedly met with Harry on Tuesday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles and Prince Harry news

The monarch, 75, was seen being driven from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace following the meeting. He was alongside wife, Queen Camila, as they smiled and waved to crowds.

He looked very emotional. I thought he looked teary-eyed.

Royal expert Russell Myers discussed Charles’ appearance in the car as he appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday.

He said: “[Harry] went to see his father at Clarence House but just a thirty-minute chat. They hadn’t seen each other in nine months and that was at the coronation.”

Russell Myers said he thought the King looked “teary-eyed” (Credit: ITV)

Russell and host Lorraine Kelly then spoke about reports claiming that King Charles was “tired” and that was the reason behind the short meeting.

The royal expert added: “Looking at the pictures of [King Charles] being driven in the state Bentley from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace, not reading too much into it but they tell a thousand words, he looked very emotional.

“I thought he looked teary-eyed. Whether that was from the meeting, whether that was from the fact that he’s going back to Sandringham and there were quite a few well-wishers there waving to him so it’s undoubtedly a very emotional and stressful time for the King.”

How long will Prince Harry stay in the UK?

Russell then speculated over how long Harry will remain in the UK. However, he said the Duke of Sussex is due to visit Canada next week to mark one year to go for the 2025 Invictus Games.

Ahead of his return to the UK, there were calls for Harry to bring his children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, to see their grandfather.

GB News reporter Albie Amankona said: “Prince Harry coming, I think that’s a good thing. But I think it’s cruel and wicked for grandchildren to be separated from their grandparents for no apparent reason.

“I would implore Prince Harry to be bringing along his two grandchildren to the United Kingdom to get to know and love their grandfather.”

Prince Harry reportedly had a 30-minute chat with his father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles cancer

On Monday, the palace said the King will undergo treatment for his cancer. A statement said: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

