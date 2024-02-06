Prince Harry urged to bring Archie and Lilibet to see King Charles amid cancer: ‘It’s cruel and wicked’

King Charles has cancer and his youngest son, Prince Harry, will travel to the UK to visit his father following the diagnosis.

But the Duke of Sussex has faced calls to bring his children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, with him so they can see their grandfather.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Monday to confirm the monarch, 75, has a form of cancer. He will therefore step back from duties. The palace said he doesn’t have prostate cancer.

Prince Harry will reportedly travel to the UK to see his father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles cancer

Harry, 39, will reportedly travel from California to the UK in the coming days to see his father.

GB News star Albie Amankona has called for Harry to bring his kids to see their grandfather. He said: “Prince Harry coming, I think that’s a good thing.

“But I think it’s cruel and wicked for grandchildren to be separated from their grandparents for no apparent reason.”

He continued: “I would implore Prince Harry to be bringing along his two grandchildren to the United Kingdom to get to know and love their grandfather.”

King Charles has a form of cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Buckingham Palace statement

It comes after the palace confirmed King Charles‘ cancer diagnosis in a statement. It read in full: “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

I think it’s cruel and wicked for grandchildren to be separated from their grandparents for no apparent reason.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

It added: “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

Archie, now four, pictured with Harry and Meghan in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Prince Harry suggested he will travel to Britain in the coming days.

Read more: King Charles diagnosed with cancer as Prince Harry due to ‘travel to the UK in the coming days’

They said: “The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis and will be travelling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

According to reports, Charles personally told sons Prince William and Harry of his diagnosis.

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family for years. He and wife Meghan Markle quit their senior royal roles in 2020. But could this health news help bring Harry close to his father and brother again?

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.