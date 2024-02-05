King Charles diagnosed with cancer

His Majesty King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It comes after he was taken into hospital and treated for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed what type of cancer he has. However, it appears that the monarch is not suffering from prostate cancer.

A statement read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

He has been advised to step back from “public-facing duties”. However, it’s said that he will “continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual”. The monarch is said to be “wholly positive” about his prognosis. And he has already started treatment.

The statement continued: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

The monarch’s prognosis

The Palace statement does not identify which form of cancer King Charles has been diagnosed with. It added: “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” it then said.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Royal fans react

Fans of the royal family were quick to share their support.

One said: “Please get well soon. We need you.” Another added: “Wishing HM the King a speedy recovery. So many thoughts and prayers.” “Praying for a swift recovery for His Majesty!” said another.

Prince Harry flying home to see his father, it’s claimed

BBC News reported that the King told his sons William and Harry about his diagnosis himself. He also personally told his siblings Anne, Edward and Andrew.

GB News has now reported that the Duke of Sussex has spoken with the King about his cancer diagnosis and will travel to the UK.

According to a source close to the Sussexes: “The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis and will be travelling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

ED! has contacted Prince Harry’s reps for comment.

