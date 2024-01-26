Camilla joins King Charles as he arrives for prostate procedure at same clinic Kate is recovering in

King Charles arrived at the London Clinic – where Kate Middleton is recovering – for his prostate operation today (Friday, January 26).

The monarch was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla. However, her behaviour has been described as “unusual” by a royal expert.

King Charles arrives for operation

This morning saw the King, 75, arrive at the London Clinic. This is the same hospital where the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is recovering from her abdominal operation.

The King’s operation was confirmed last week by Buckingham Palace. It is for an enlarged prostate.

The monarch was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla at the hospital.

She accompanied him as they entered the hospital. However, according to ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship, this is “unusual” behaviour.

Queen Camilla’s ‘unusual’ behaviour ahead of King Charles’ operation

Taking to Twitter, Chris explained to his 169.9k followers why Camilla’s behaviour was different.

“Queen Camilla has gone into the hospital with King Charles,” he tweeted.

“Whilst this might seem normal for most families, it is very unusual for the Royal Family to accompany their spouse like this (the late Queen and Prince Philip always went into hospital on their own.).”

One follower then speculated: “I expect The Queen will visit The Princess of Wales whilst there too.”

Elsewhere, in a statement by the Palace, they said that the King was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness”.

However, it isn’t known how long the King will remain in hospital for.

Camilla issues King with a warning

Earlier this week, it was reported that Camilla had issued her husband with a warning before his operation.

The King was in Sandringham, recuperating before his operation.

“The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit,” a source told The Sun this week.

A source close to the King then claimed that the monarch likes to be “busy” and was “raring to go”.

