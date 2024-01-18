Own concierge service; famous patients; lavish food: Inside the London Clinic hospital where the Princess of Wales is staying

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is recovering in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery this week.

She’s staying at The London Clinic private hospital, where some royals have stayed before.

But where is The London Clinic? And what sort of facilities does it provide? Read on to find out…

Kate is in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess of Wales has operation at London Clinic hospital

Yesterday, Kensington Palace released a statement confirming that Kate had undergone an operation.

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” they said.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement continued.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.”

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” it added.

Kate’s at The London Clinic (Credit: Shutterstock.com)

The London Clinic – where Princess Kate is staying

You can find The London Clinic on the corner of Devonshire Place on Marleybone Road in London.

According to HealthInvestor, it is one of London’s largest private hospitals.

The clinic was first opened back in 1932, by the then-Duke and Duchess of York, the future King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. It was created by a group of Harley Street doctors, who set out to plan a new nursing home using the highest medical standards of the time.

The hospital, which also acts as a charity, treats around 155 different conditions. It has seven main operating theatres, as well as three additional theatres. There are also six specialty wards for surgeries in urology, gynaecology, orthopaedics, thoracic surgery, and spinal procedures.

It reportedly has 23,000 inpatients each year, and 110,000 outpatients.

Prince Philip once treated at the hospital (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Famous patients

Members of the Royal Family have opened facilities in the hospital in the past.

King Charles opened the physiotherapy ward in 1989 and Princess Margaret opened the MRI unit in 1991. In 2010, the late Queen then launched a new cancer unit there.

Prince Philip was treated at the hospital in the past, as was Princess Margaret.

Other famous faces who have spent time at the hospital as a patient include former US President JFK, former PM Anthony Eden, and actress Elizabeth Taylor. David Cameron was born there.

Queen Camilla is the patron of the hospital.

Kate will spend a couple of weeks at the private hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Facilities available

The Princess of Wales will be treated well at the hospital it seems, what with the facilities that are available there.

According to The Sun, patients have their own concierge service at the clinic.

The food there is meant to be pretty good too, with the chefs serving patients meat from Smithfield’s Market and fish from Cornish boats. The London Clinic website states: “We prepare all our dishes with fresh produce and, where possible, we buy our ingredients locally and sources our fish sustainably.

“We have long-standing relationships with Smithfield meat market, Billingsgate, Home Counties farms and Cornish day boats.”

Additionally, patient’s rooms have electronically controlled beds, a TV, and an en-suite bathroom.

Read more: Queen Camilla insists King Charles is ‘fine’ ahead of procedure for enlarged prostate

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.