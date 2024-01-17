Kate, Princess of Wales, admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery

Kate, Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery, the palace has said today.

The Princess of Wales, 42, underwent “successful” surgery on Tuesday (January 16) and will now remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days.

In a statement shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account, Kate apologised “to all those concerned” as she has to postpone engagements.

Kate, Princess of Wales in hospital

The full statement read: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to forteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

It continued: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

The Princess of Wales has undergone surgery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The statement concluded: “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Royal fans offered the Princess of Wales their well-wishes in the comments. One person said: “Get well soon HRH. Don’t be rushing to get back to ‘normal’ so as your medics advise!”

Another wrote: “That’s a long time in hospital. Hope everything is okay!”

Someone else added: “Praying for a speedy recovery.”

Royal fans offered well-wishes to Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Sending all the healing energy her way.”

Others expressed concern over the length of Kate’s hospital stay. One commented: “Hope nothing serious! But 10 to 14 days in a hospital…”

Another added: “That’s very concerning. That’s a long hospital stay and longer recovery. Hoping for a full recovery for this youg mum.”

