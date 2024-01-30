Prince Harry ‘put an end to Meghan’s tell-all book plans to rebuild bridges with royals’

Prince Harry reportedly “put an end” to wife Meghan Markle‘s tell-all book plans amid their strained relationship with the royal family.

Reports claimed that the Duchess of Sussex, 42, wanted to have her say in a tell-all memoir. Harry released his book, Spare, last January. However, it sparked a lot of uproar with his comments and claims about the royals.

Meghan reportedly wanted to also release a book and “set the record straight” on the turbulent few years with the couple and the royals.

Harry reportedly “put an end” to Meghan’s book plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan latest

A source has told New! that the Duke of Sussex has also scrapped his plans to release a follow-up to Spare despite “having enough material”.

They added: “He’s also put an end to Meghan’s book. The move didn’t go down well with Meghan at first, but there now seems to be a clear vision for how the Sussexes intend to build bridges with the royal family.

“They eventually reached a compromise so that Meghan could work on a book about female empowerment. It will be more about her work championing women than taking fresh swipes at the royal family.”

Could Harry and Prince William rebuild their relationship? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe has since shared his thoughts on the claims.

He told OK!: “It would cause more angst, if indeed that’s even possible. Spare made lots of money, but what it cost Harry personally was big.

“Another account would be a considerable spanner in the works during a time that he is said to hope to heal the rift with his family. In particular, the clash between Meghan and Kate is still live and is a thorny issue. There’s bad blood on both sides, so this would only fuel it.”

Meghan is reportedly working on a “female empowerment” book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle book

Royal author Tom Bower told The Times: “It will be Meghan’s truth. There will be a readership for it because she’ll undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view.

“What she says she said to the Queen, to Kate, to Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that’s a goldmine.”

In September 2023, Tom claimed that Meghan was “writing her memoirs” and admitted it would “be a huge money-spinner”.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal roles in 2020. They have since been living in California.

Harry has burnt bridges with his father, King Charles, and older brother, the Prince of Wales, with his and Meghan’s claims over the last few years.

But could a stop to Meghan’s memoir plans help rebuild those bridges?

