The Queen was ‘unhappy’ that Meghan and Harry had ‘taken’ her childhood nickname for baby Lilibet

The Queen was reportedly unhappy that Prince Harry and Meghan had “taken” her childhood nickname, Lilibet, to give their daughter.

The late monarch is believed to have fumed to aides about the Sussexes’ decision, a royal expert has claimed.

The Queen’s nickname is Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen unhappy Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet

Writing for the MailOnline, the Mail’s royal editor, Rebecca English, claims that the Queen was backed into a corner with regards to the Sussexes naming their daughter after her.

“The then 95-year-old monarch was taken aback when she was told by her grandson of his intention to give his daughter the name Lilibet in her honour but didn’t feel, given the circumstances, she could say no,” she claimed.

She then went on to say: “In fact, I understand the Queen was so upset by the Sussexes’ decision that she told aides: ‘I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.'”

A new book, written by Robert Hardman, claims that an aide said that the Queen was “‘as angry as I’d ever seen her” after Harry and Meghan announced they wouldn’t have named Lilibet without Her Majesty’s support.

Mike revealed William’s nickname recently (Credit: The Good, the Bad, and the Rugby / YouTube)

Mike Tindall apologises to William for exposing his nickname

Meanwhile, in other royal news, Mike Tindall recently revealed that Prince William’s nickname is “One Pint Willy”.

He made the revelation during Rob Burrow’s podcast, Seven: Rob Burrow.

“The Prince of Wales is known to me as ‘One Pint Willy’ because he’s not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often,” he said.

However, he has since apologised, according to the Prince of Wales. Speaking to Rob Burrow at an engagement recently, William jokingly chastised him for getting Mike to expose his nickname.

“It was you who got the nicknames out of him [Mike] – he apologised to me about that,” he said. “When I saw him, I said ‘Mike, when you’re not going to mention your nicknames doesn’t mean you mention mine, it’s not fair’. I’m sure it’s quite fun with Mike,” he then added.

Will Eugenie and Beatrice become working royals? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles to overlook Eugenie and Beatrice

Elsewhere, it’s been speculated that the King won’t be handing nieces Eugenie and Beatrice a promotion anytime soon.

It’s been claimed that the royals are looking to hire more working royals to help ease the workload. Beatrice and Eugenie have been tipped for working royal roles in the past. It was reported last year that emergency meetings had been held over whether to get the sisters to help out with some of the engagements.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams doesn’t think they’ll be getting added to the royal work rota. He claims that this is because their father, Prince Andrew, is in disgrace.

“I think it would have been a different situation if Andrew had not been in disgrace. But as it is, I don’t think that is likely,” he told GB News.

However, he does think Lady Louise Windsor – Prince Edward’s eldest – could get promoted when she finishes her studies.

