Prince William on Mike Tindall’s apology to him for spilling nickname

In William, Prince of Wales news, the future king has revealed that Mike Tindall has apologised to him for leaking his nickname recently.

Mike Tindall let slip the Prince of Wales’ nickname in a recent podcast.

Mike revealed William’s name (Credit: The Good, the Bad, and the Rugby / YouTube)

Prince of Wales news: Mike Tindall reveals nickname of William

Last month, Mike – who is married to William’s cousin, Zara Tindall – appeared with her on Rob Burrow’s podcast, Seven: Rob Burrow.

Early on in the episode, Rob asked whether Mike or Zara had any nicknames for the royals, or for eachother.

“The Prince of Wales is known to me as ‘One Pint Willy’ because he’s not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often,” Mike said.

“That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. One Pint Willy. It’s out there now, sorry sir.”

Zara then chimed in, saying: “You’re in so much trouble! A lot of those nicknames kind of fly around.”

William said Mike had apologised (Credit: The Good, the Bad, and the Rugby / YouTube)

Prince of Wales news: Mike Tindall apologises to William for exposing his nickname

Now, the Prince of Wales himself has revealed that Mike apologised to him for leaking his nickname.

According to The Mirror, William revealed the news when meeting Rob today (Friday, January 12). He surprised Rob with a CBE in front of his whole family at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

“It was you who got the nicknames out of him [Mike] – he apologised to me about that,” William said.

“When I saw him, I said ‘Mike, when you’re not going to mention your nicknames doesn’t mean you mention mine, it’s not fair’. I’m sure it’s quite fun with Mike,” he then added.

Will the brothers reconcile? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William won’t be mending any rift this year

Despite persistent rumours that William will make amends with his brother, Prince Harry, an astrologer has claimed we won’t see the future king mending any rifts in 2024, according to her tarot cards.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Inbaal Honigman said: ”

We’ll be hearing more directly from the heir to the throne in 2024. The communicative Queen of Swords card says that he will be taking speaking roles more regularly. He will be giving speeches and talks, communicating directly with the press and those around him,” she said.

She later added: “His cards are successful and sociable, centering William himself as the main character in this era. There doesn’t appear to be any mending of family rifts indicated in his Tarot reading for 2024.”

