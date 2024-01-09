Queen Camilla once advised Kate, Princess of Wales, to fit her ‘whole life’ around Prince William’s

It’s Kate, Princess of Wales‘ birthday today (Tuesday, January 9). Whilst we don’t know what the royals got her for her 42nd birthday, we do know that Queen Camilla reportedly once gave her some marriage advice.

Camilla and Kate have grown closer in recent years, and it seems behind the scenes Camilla has kept an eye on the Princess of Wales.

In 2020, it was claimed that Camilla had offered some advice that would help Prince William and Kate’s relationship stay the long course. Her advice holds weight to it considering the Queen Consort has been in a relationship with now King Charles for decades.

According to royal author Robert Lacey, Camilla’s handy tip for Kate was to make sure her life follows the way William leads his.

Camilla had “confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince”, a royal author once claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla’s marriage advice to Princess Kate

In his royal biography Battle of Brothers in 2020, Mr Lacey explained: “Camilla had confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: fit your timetable – well, basically your whole life – around his.”

ED! contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Previous reports also claimed that Kate “helped” improve Camilla’s relationship with senior royals, including Prince William, in the early years of Charles and Camilla’s marriage.

After Charles and Camilla married in 2005, there was thought to be tension between the couple and Prince William.

Camilla reportedly offered Kate marriage advice years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal biographer Angela Levin claimed in her book Camilla: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort: “Fortunately, time helped improve Camilla’s relationship with senior royals, including Prince William, largely thanks to the Princess of Wales, who is a peacemaker.

Camilla had confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: fit your timetable – well, basically your whole life – around his.

“Camilla is also a conciliator and doesn’t nurse grievances. They both believe that supporting their husbands is a priority.

“Catherine has a love of the arts, which William doesn’t particularly share, and she often goes both privately and publicly with the Queen Consort and King Charles to see exhibitions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate sends fans wild with toddler snap

Last month, Kate shared a snap of herself as a toddler, and royal fans were loving it.

“Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives,” she captioned the post.

“I thought that was Prince Louis immediately,” one fan commented. “I think we can all agree Louis is the spitting image of his mother… the Middleton gene is visible,” another said.

“OMG what a gorgeous photo of baby Catherine. Louis is her twin. What a lovely surprise! Thank you for sharing,” a third wrote.

Read more: 42 facts about Kate, Princess of Wales, as she celebrates her 42nd birthday

What do you think of this story? Then share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.