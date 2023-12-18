Princess of Wales shares new picture of herself as a toddler and fans are convinced it’s Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales has shared a throwback snap of herself at Christmas and royal fans think she’s the spit of Prince Louis.

The adorable picture was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account on Monday (18 December).

A caption read: “Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess of Wales shares cute toddler snap

Her Royal Highness, 41, launched the Shaping Us campaign earlier this year to raise awareness of the importance of the first five years of a child’s life.

The photo’s caption then explained that the pic was taken at Christmas in 1983, when Kate Middleton was a month off her second birthday.

And fans were quick to point out that mini Kate looks just like her youngest son Prince Louis, five, who is a hit with royal followers.

Kate attended the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey with her husband and children (Credit: Splash News)

Fans think Louis is her double

Kate, who is also mum to 10-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, eight, certainly looks a lot like her youngest in the throwback snap.

One follower simply said: “Copy and pasted Little Louis.” Another agreed: “I thought that was Prince Louis immediately.” While a third pointed out: “OMG that’s just Louis.”

One fan of the Wales’s summed the likeness up by saying: “I think we can all agree Louis is the spitting image of his mother… the Middleton gene is visible.”

Another said: “OMG what a gorgeous photo of baby Catherine. Louis is her twin. What a lovely surprise! Thank you for sharing.”

“That’s literally Prince Louis if he was a girl,” said another.”

Christmas card mystery

It’s fair to say the new pic of Kate got a better reception than the family’s 2023 Christmas card.

Some royal fans noticed something of a supposed blunder in it – Prince Louis’ finger seems to be missing!

With the happy family smiling directly at the camera, the image made for a wholesome snapshot. But many couldn’t help but notice that Prince Louis’ middle finger appears to have been edited out of the image. And as a result, it appears to have distracted them from the pic.

“While it’s a nice family photo, as soon as I looked at it, I noticed Louis’s hand. He’s missing a finger,” one user wrote.

However, the mystery was soon cleared up.

Looking closely, it doesn’t appear as though the photo is edited at all. In fact, Louis just looks to be holding the arm of the chair strangely – making it look like one of his fingers is missing.

Read more: How and why William and Kate are going easier on Louis than George and Charlotte.

Do you think Prince Louis looks just like his mum? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.