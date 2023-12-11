Royal Family Christmas card slammed as fans claim Louis’ middle finger has been ‘photoshopped’ out

The 2023 Royal Family Christmas card has been released. However, it’s not gone down well with some fans – as they’ve noticed something of a supposed blunder in it.

Prince Louis’ finger seems to be missing!

Louis was missing a digit, or so it seems (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The 2023 Royal Family Christmas card

For this year’s Royal Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton opted to pose for a black-and-white snapshot with their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and their youngest, Prince Louis, 5.

With the whole family wearing white shirts, Kate and William stood in front of a plain backdrop. Their oldest son, George, stood next to his mother while Louis stood in front of his father, who placed his hand on his shoulder. Charlotte was captured in the middle while sitting down on a black chair.

With the happy family smiling directly at the camera, the image made for a wholesome snapshot.

“Our family Christmas card for 2023,” the Kensington Royal X account shared on December 9th.

Photographer Josh Shinner was credited for taking the photo.

Our family Christmas card for 2023 ❤️ Josh Shinner pic.twitter.com/X9du9EkpaI — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 9, 2023

Fans react to the Christmas card

With 139,000 likes, 12,000 retweets, and over 3,600 replies, it goes without saying that this year’s Christmas card didn’t go unnoticed. In fact, on The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram, the photo racked up more than 2.5 million likes.

“Very nice! The children are growing so fast! Prince George is going to be 6’5” or taller!” one user wrote.

“Such a BEAUTIFUL family. Thank you for sharing this gorgeous image with us. We love you guys!” another person shared.

“What a wonderful picture! The children are growing so fast!” a third wrote.

“A fabulous picture of your lovely family. Thank you for sharing it with us all,” a fourth shared.

Fans noticed Louis’ odd hand (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Some fans call out an obvious Photoshop blunder

While many reacted to the image positively, many couldn’t help but notice that Prince Louis’ middle finger appears to have been edited out of the image. And as a result, it appears to have distracted them from the pic.

“While it’s a nice family photo, as soon as I looked at it, I noticed Louis’s hand. He’s missing a finger,” one user wrote.

“Louis is missing a finger, this has got to be the worst Photoshopped pic ever,” another person shared.

“Is Prince Louis missing a finger? What in the AI is going on,” a third remarked.

“I’m not a fan of this photo, look at Louis and his left hand, what is going on with that, it looks Photoshopped,” a fourth wrote.

“While I love this photo, ai need to know what happened to Louis’ middle finger,” a fifth shared.

It is unknown whether the photographer Josh also edited the photo. However, looking closely, it doesn’t appear as though the photo is edited at all. In fact, Louis just looks to be holding the arm of the chair strangely – making it look like one of his fingers is missing.

