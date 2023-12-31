King Charles to overlook Eugenie and Beatrice for working royal promotion, expert claims

In Royal Family news, King Charles is reportedly set to snub his nieces Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice for a promotion to working royals.

This is because he is reportedly eyeing up Lady Louise Windsor as an addition to the working royals roster – once she has finished her studies, that is.

Royal Family news: King Charles to snub Eugenie and Beatrice?

The King is eyeing up some new royals to add to the working royal roster next year. However, he is set to overlook Eugenie and Beatrice, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

Beatrice and Eugenie have been tipped for working royal roles in the past. Earlier this year, it was reported that emergency meetings had been held over whether to get the sisters to help out with some of the engagements and ease the burden on other working royals.

However, Richard doesn’t think Charles will end up adding them to the royal work rota.

Speaking on GB News, he reasoned that it was because their father, Prince Andrew, is in “disgrace” that they’re not going to get a look in.

“I think it would have been a different situation if Andrew had not been in disgrace. But as it is, I don’t think that is likely,” he said.

Royal Family news: King Charles to gift Lady Louise Windsor with a promotion?

However, there is one royal who could be getting a call-up soon – Lady Louise Windsor.

The 20-year-old is currently studying at St Andrews University – the same uni that William and Kate met in the early noughties.

“There might be the possibility of Lady Louise Windsor [becoming a working royal] once she has finished her studies,” Fitzwilliams then told the news outlet.

However, Eugenie in particular could play a different role for the King. Andrew’s youngest daughter is very close to Prince Harry – and could be used to help bridge the gap between the Sussexes and the royals.

“Princess Eugenie knows what she is doing. The fact she is close to the Sussexes could be an advantage. You need a foot in both camps. One day they will hope for a peaceful resolution so that could be very useful,” Fitzwilliams added.

William ‘won’t be mending rifts’ in 2024

In other royal news, a reconciliation between Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry doesn’t look to be on the cards in 2024, according to a psychic.

Speaking on behalf of SpinGenie, astrologer Inbaal Honigman, doesn’t forsee any reunions between Harry and William in her tarot cards.

“We’ll be hearing more directly from the heir to the throne in 2024. The communicative Queen of Swords card says that he will be taking speaking roles more regularly. He will be giving speeches and talks, communicating directly with the press and those around him,” Inbaal said.

“His cards are successful and sociable, centering William himself as the main character in this era,” she later said.

“There doesn’t appear to be any mending of family rifts indicated in his Tarot reading for 2024.”

