Queen Camilla shares statement on King Charles’ health amid cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla has said that King Charles is “doing extremely well under the circumstances” as the monarch begins his treatment for cancer.

When asked how her husband is doing at a musical concert event celebrating local charities at Salisbury Cathedral yesterday (Thursday, February 8), Camilla replied: “He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering.”

Paramedic Ben Abbott of the Wiltshire Air Ambulance team told Camilla: “I do hope His Majesty is doing well Ma’am. We’re all really sad to hear the news.”

As she has a house in the nearby village of Lacock, he also said: “I told her we always wave when we fly over Lacock and she said she always waves back.”

It comes after Monday’s (February 5) news that the King had been diagnosed with cancer. It was detected while he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate last month. While the type of cancer Charles has has not been disclosed, it’s been confirmed that it isn’t prostate cancer.

King Charles is stepping back amid cancer diagnosis

As the King undergoes treatment, he’s stepping back from public-facing duties. Senior royals, including Camilla and son William, the Prince of Wales, will be filling in for him at some events. However, he’s understood to be continuing with his constitutional duties and paperwork as he’s treated for cancer.

On Wednesday (February 7) the King spoke for the first time since his diagnosis was revealed, to mark Grenada’s 50th anniversary of independence from the UK. In a statement, he sent his “congratulations and warmest good wishes” to the Caribbean nation. He also apologised that he could not “be with you in person” to celebrate the “momentous milestone”.

He added: “My wife and I hold such special memories of our visit to your beautiful ‘Spice Island’ five years ago, and of the warm and touching welcome you extended to us. Then, as whenever I have met Grenadians anywhere in the world, I was struck by your resilience, the strength of your community and by your shared determination to make a positive difference.”

That same day, he was seen for the first time since the public received the news of his diagnosis. He travelled in a car alongside Camilla, leaving Clarence House in London to catch a helicopter to Sandringham. Before leaving London, however, he was visited by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who travelled from the US. It’s thought it was the first time Harry has been in the UK since the WellChild Awards in September. Prince William continues with duties